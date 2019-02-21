Five decades of service to bowls

LOYAL SERVICE: Brunswick Heads' Sheila Riley who has been awarded a 50 year Membership Certificate and Badge for loyalty and service to the game of bowls.

CONGRATULATIONS are in order for Brunswick Heads' bowler, Sheila Riley, who has been awarded a 50 year Membership Certificate and Badge in recognition of her loyalty to the sport of bowls.

Sheila joined Brunswick Heads Women's Bowling Club in May 1965 and has been a tireless worker for her club.

Sheila was always a force to be reckoned with on the greens and has won Championship singles, pairs, triples and fours several times during her bowling career as well as mixed pairs and mixed fours.

Sheila was appointed life membership in 2012 and had also been chairperson of the social committee for many years until her retirement from that position last year.

"This grand lady of bowls is still involved with club activities as she carries out controlling body duties for pennant and club championships and organises the club trading table on special event days,” said Judith Tuckey from the Twee Byron District Women's Bowls Association.

"Brunswick Heads' Women's Bowling Club is extremely proud of this very special member. Congratulations Sheila on your outstanding achievements and your magnificent contributions to your club and the game of bowls.