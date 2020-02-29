Five days of highway work ahead

The Woolgoolga to Ballina highway upgrade will cost $4.3 billion and will be finished in 2020. Picture by Luke Marsden.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina highway upgrade will cost $4.3 billion and will be finished in 2020. Picture by Luke Marsden.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from tomorrow, Monday 2, to Sunday March 8 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

From tomorrow, there will be five days of work on the Pacific Highway at Pimlico for asphalting on the southbound lanes. During this work southbound traffic will be moved onto the northbound carriageway. Motorists can expect traffic control and reduced speed limits between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be five days of work on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater to carry out earthwork and install guardrails. Motorists can expect lane closure, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 7am and 5pm.

Further south from tomorrow, there will be six days of work on the Pacific Highway between New Italy and Woodburn to carry out earthwork and paving, and to allow vehicle access to site. Motorists can expect traffic control, a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Wednesday, there will be up to six days of work next to the Pacific Highway at Mororo to carry out asphalt work and allow vehicles to access site. Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Wednesday, there will be up to three days of work on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie to install signage and remove concrete barriers. Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 7am and 6pm.

On Friday, there will be one night of work on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn to carry out line marking, asphalting and signage installation. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

From Monday, work will be carried out on the southbound on-ramp of the Yamba interchange including asphalting, line marking and building a concrete median. A temporary detour will be in place for southbound motorists accessing the Pacific Highway from Yamba Road.

Traffic control will be in place on Jubilee Street at Townsend and McIntyres Lane at Gulmarrad for six days from Monday to allow access to site and install signage. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit if 40km/h and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will be six days of work on Bondi Hill Road at Tyndale to carry out road maintenance and install signage. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 7am and 6pm.

The old Mororo Bridge is temporarily closed while drainage is installed.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.