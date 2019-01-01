Menu
Login
A policeman was repeatedly punched during the melee Source: 7 News
A policeman was repeatedly punched during the melee Source: 7 News
Crime

Five charged after wild beach brawl

1st Jan 2019 1:21 PM

Five people have been charged after a police officer was punched several times in the face in a Sydney northern beachside car park.

The two women and three men, aged between 19 and 27, have been charged with various offences after police tried to stop an allegedly stolen ute at Dee Why about 2pm on Monday.

The driver of the ute sped away, crashed into a parked car and then resisted arrest, police say.

She was charged with driving when never licensed and driving in a dangerous manner.

Two 21-year-old men who allegedly got out of the car and assaulted the officers, were charged with two counts each of assaulting police, affray and other offences.

A male senior constable was taken to Northern Beaches Hospital after allegedly being punched in the face several times.

He was later discharged.

Police say the officers had to use capsicum spray and a Taser to subdue the group when they resisted arrest.

All but one of the group was refused bail and are due to appear in Manly Local Court on Tuesday.

The bailed woman, a 24-year-old from Brookvale, is due to face court on January 30.

brawl charges editors picks northern beaches hospital

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Parenting Inspiration from our favourite sports brands, like Van and Chuck

    Rewarded for hard work

    Rewarded for hard work

    News Byron High Dux praises school support

    Local Partners