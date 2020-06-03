Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Five babies infected with rare bacteria in Adelaide hospital. Picture: ThinkStock
Five babies infected with rare bacteria in Adelaide hospital. Picture: ThinkStock
Health

Five babies infected with rare bacteria

by Ally Foster
3rd Jun 2020 3:30 PM

Five babies have been infected by a rare bacteria in an Adelaide hospital, with one child in a serious condition.

Children in the neonatal unit of Flinders Medical Centre have been infected with Serratia Marcescens, which can cause respiratory issues and can even lead to pneumonia.

One baby is in a serious but stable condition, another has recovered and three others have no symptoms.

The first case was confirmed on May 18, with the child being immediately isolated and treated with antibiotics.

A second child tested positive almost two weeks later after using the same bed space as the other child even though it had been deep cleaned.

Southern Adelaide Local Health Director Dr Diana Lawrence told 7 News the bacteria can cause "infection in vulnerable and unwell patients".

"Once we became aware of the second baby displaying symptoms, we immediately launched a thorough investigation into the origins of the infection by testing the environment where the bacteria can grow, and for precaution, tested all 40 babies within the unit and all recent discharges," she said.

More to come.

Originally published as Five babies infected with rare bacteria

More Stories

adelaide babies children editors picks health health care infants sa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Theo’s mum issued heartfelt thanks for community’s efforts

        Theo’s mum issued heartfelt thanks for community’s efforts

        News “YOUR continuous support … helps us endure this very difficult time and the pain of not knowing what happened to Theo.”

        How ‘peculiar’ quirk influenced Greens’ preselection

        premium_icon How ‘peculiar’ quirk influenced Greens’ preselection

        Politics A CURRENT councillor says he is worried “anti-development, say no to everything”...

        Demonstrations announced for local towns this weekend

        premium_icon Demonstrations announced for local towns this weekend

        News Sparked by the USA’s Black Lives Matter movement.

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        News Live an inspired life with QCWA Ruth magazine