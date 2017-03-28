Five artists we want to see at Splendour 2017

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

SPLENDOUR in the Grass will unveil its 2017 line up for the July 21-23 festival tomorrow from 8am.

The names will be revealed on radio and then details of the ticket sales will also be revealed.

We already know that locals will have access to an unlimited number of tickets on sale in Byron Bay this weekend.

But who will be in the line up?

We can only guess...

Here is a list of acts we would love to see on the Splendour stage next July:

PNAU

This Australian dance music duo from Sydney consists of musicians Nick Littlemore (vocals, production) and Peter Mayes (guitar, production).

The pair have achieved multiple successes throughout their career with their award-winning debut album Sambanova, their widely acclaimed 2007 release Pnau.

Pnau is also recognized for their heavily publicized apprenticeship under musician Elton John, who signed the duo after listening to their record Pnau.

Apart from being a member of PNAU, Littlemore also appears as one half of the band Empire of the Sun, which has had multiple chart-topping singles.

In 2016 Sam Littlemore joined the band as producer and full member.

The new line-up released the first single from their forthcoming album.

Chameleon topped the ARIA club chart and reached 24 on the iTunes Australia sales chart.

Amy Shark

Amy Billings, who performs as Amy Shark, is an Australian indie pop singer-songwriter and producer from the Gold Coast.

She is best known for her 2016 single Adore, which was voted in at number 2 on the Triple J Hottest 100, 2016.

She has been a video editor for the Gold Coast Titans and a resident of Broadbeach Waters with her husband Shane, and has been active as a musician on YouTube since 2014.

In 2016, Shark won Pop Song of the Year at the Queensland Music Awards, and embarked on a nationwide tour.

Garbage

Garbage is an American-British alternative rock band formed in Madison, Wisconsin, in 1993. The group consists of British musician Shirley Manson and American musicians Duke Erikson, Steve Marker, and Butch Vig.

They have a show in Minessota on July 21 and another on Toronto on July 26 so, in theory, they could dash Down Under for a Splendour gig.

Jax Jones

Timucin Fabian Kwong Wah Aluo, 29, known as Jax Jones, is an English DJ, record producer, singer, songwriter and remixer.

He is best known for featuring on Duke Dumont's 2014 single I Got U, peaking at number one on the UK Singles Chart, and his 2016 single You Don't Know Me, featuring Raye, which has so far peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart.

Confidence Man

Brisbane supergroup Confidence Man bring you their street smart music skills, derived from a life spent grafting and crafting.

Starring smooth vocals by Janet Planet and Sugar Bones, this classified musical collab between Reggie Goodchild and Clarence McGuffie is your very own self help book.

Their debut single Boyfriend (Repeat), was added to regular rotation on Triple J almost immediately after its release.

The catchy, dance-driven jam managed to capture the attention of the masses, prompting listeners to scour every corner of the internet to find out more.

Being confident has never looked sexier, or sounded sharper.