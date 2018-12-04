Fisherman rescued after capsizing off Brunswick Heads

BE PREPARED: The Police vessel Fearless leads the Volunteer Marine Rescue vessels offshore to participate in the training search and rescue exercise.

BE PREPARED: The Police vessel Fearless leads the Volunteer Marine Rescue vessels offshore to participate in the training search and rescue exercise. Contributed

THE importance of logging on and logging off was highlighted recently when a fisherman in his runabout capsized offshore northeast of Brunswick Heads.

The fisherman had logged on with Marine Rescue Point Danger when he headed out at 7am and planned to return at 1.30pm.

However, he changed direction and did not update his details.

While trying to pull up his anchor a wave hit and capsized the boat.

When the fisherman failed to return to shore and log off, the Marine Rescue Radio Operator immediately instigated the search procedures.

As no contact could be made with the fisherman, Point Danger 30, Queensland Police Vessel and the Gold Coast Lifesaver Helicopter were tasked to search his last known position.

The skipper of the trawler Cheryl Anne reported he had noticed an object in the water which proved to be the man on the hull of his capsized boat.

The skipper quickly took the survivor on board and rendezvoused with Point Danger 30 and the man was transferred on board and then returned him to Tweed River Pump Out Jetty where a NSW Ambulance was waiting to transport him to hospital.

The grateful fisherman was released from hospital the following morning and visited the unit to express his gratitude to everyone involved in his rescue.

The outcome of this rescue could have been very different if the fisherman had not logged on.

Meanwhile, Marine Rescue Point Danger hosted the Northern Rivers Search and Rescue Exercise held on the weekend of November 10-11.

More than 60 volunteers and seven rescue vessels from MRNSW and Volunteer Marine Rescue Queensland took part, along with the NSW Police Force Marine Area Command, Queensland Police Service, Surf Life Saving Queensland and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

Unit Commander Glenda Ashby said the weekend had showcased the lifesaving capabilities of volunteers.