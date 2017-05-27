Fisherman bitten by shark at Evans Head

AN ELDERLY fisherman has been rushed to Lismore Base Hospital after being bitten by a Mako shark while fishing at Evans Head, south of Lismore, on Saturday.

About 5pm, the 73-year-old man reeled the fish - up to four metres in length - into his boat, when it bit him on the right arm.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to the harbour, with reports of a shark attack.

After arriving at the scene only five minutes after calls for help, paramedics had assessed the man as having suffered superficial wounds.

The injured fisherman was transported by NSW Ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment while the Westpac Rescue Helicopter returned to Lismore Helicopter Base.

A Westpac Helicopter spokesperson said if the man needed airlifting to hospital, the flight was eight minutes to Lismore Base Hospital or 25 minutes to Gold Coast University Hospital, for more critical injuries.

A Department of Primary Industries spokesperson told The Northern Star Mako sharks are not tagged or tracked by the Shark Smart App, and aerial surveys are not conducted in the area.

MAKO SHARK FACTS:

Distribution: The mako shark is an offshore species found in tropical and warm temperate seas in waters generally over 16oC and occurring from the surface to depths of at least 150m.

Size: Maximum size up to around 4m in length.

Characteristics: The mako has a spindle-shaped body with a long, acutely conical snout and large blade-like teeth that lack serrations and are always visible. The pectoral fins have narrow tips, the first dorsal fin is large and the second pivoting and minute. There are strong keels on the tail wrist and the tail is lunate or crescent shaped. These fish are dark indigo-blue dorsally, have light blue flanks and a white underside that extends to the underside of the snout.

Confusing species: Similar in colour to the blue shark.