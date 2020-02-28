Fisheries officers bag four anglers, 119 snapper and two cars

Two cars and illegal hauls of 119 undersized snapper were seized by Fisheries officers at Port Melbourne following the apprehension of four men. Photo: Supplied

TWO cars and illegal hauls of 119 undersize snapper have been seized by Fisheries officers at Port Melbourne following the apprehension of four men.

Victorian Fisheries Authority director of education and enforcement Ian Parks said a member of the public called 13FISH to report the men who were fishing at a popular spot, west of Princes Pier.

Two men were seen leaving in a Pajero and were intercepted, revealing 47 undersize snapper.

The fish, two rods and the Pajero were seized on the spot.

Officers had detained the other men, who said they did not own a car and had travelled by train.

A registration check revealed a nearby Holden Astra in the car park which was found to contain 72 undersize snapper.

Officers seized the snapper, two fishing rods, a cooler and the Astra.

Where the fish are biting

FIND cleaner water, especially on the run-up tide, and you should find a few fish this weekend.

The tides are losing their push as we move to the first quarter of the moon on Monday but any introduction of cleaner coastal water is welcome.

In the surf, dart and whiting are making their presence felt at the top of the tide, as well as those bream and flathead that have been about.

Most of the beach action has been before the wind gets up too much and the breeze will again dictate best fishing times over the weekend and for most of next week as well.

Southerlies are forecast for each afternoon, with a let-up most early mornings but sometimes not for very long.

Clean water is getting up the river at Ballina a little further now, at least to the RSL on the bigger tides, according to Brett at Ballina Bait and Tackle.

Tailor have been active around the walls, mauling the soft plastics aimed at the remaining mulloway.

The jewies have petered out a little but there’s still the odd one, especially the bigger models which don’t mind a feed of tailor.

Bream, whiting and flathead are almost to Pimlico and in the lower sections of Emigrant and North creeks, where the mud crabs are also active.

The Brunswick and Evans rivers are also cleaning up quite well, although there’s still a solid whiff of blackwater coming down the Evans on the falling tide.

Offshore fishing has been patchy, with snapper hit-and-miss inshore and slightly more consistent from about 30m out.

Mackerel are also patchy at this stage, although they’re more consistent north of Cape Byron at this point.

A Spanish around 30kg was boated off Brunswick Heads recently but apparently the bull sharks are taking their toll on hooked fish.

Smack in the Facebook

TWO Sydney people have been fined a total of $27,450 after being caught selling recreationally-harvested cockles online.

DPI Fisheries officers investigated the two, who harvested the cockles in Lake Illawarra and then advertised them for sale through social media in the Sydney region.

As well as stealing a public resource, selling recreationally-caught fish is a risk to public health, the DPI says, because the seafood is not subject to the same testing and handling procedures as legitimate commercial harvest.

Anyone suspecting illegal activity should call the Fishers Watch hotline on 1800 043 536 or complete the online illegal activity report form.

Volvo builds ’em big

VOLVO Penta has started building the world’s most powerful outboard engines in its US factory as the Swedish brand fully integrates Seven Marine into its business.

In 2017 Volvo Penta bought Seven Marine, which makes outboard engines producing 527hp, 577hp and a stonking 627hp straight out of the crate, in recognition that performance-focused outboard engines were becoming more popular as the boats they power became larger and heavier.

Volvo Penta has already integrated control systems including electronic vessel control, DuoProp twin propellers, joystick docking and driving and the Glass Cockpit multimedia touchscreen control system.

All three of Seven Marine’s outboards use a 6.2-litre alloy V8 fitted with a 1.9-litre supercharger.

The engines weigh a thumping 500kg in single-prop form despite carbon-fibre cowlings.