Menu
Login
A period beauty at 63 Arthurton Rd, Northcote, sold to a young family for $1.465 million at auction.
A period beauty at 63 Arthurton Rd, Northcote, sold to a young family for $1.465 million at auction.
Business

'Stand-off' at auction for period beauty

by Mikaela Day
12th Aug 2018 7:22 AM

FIRST-home buyers secured the keys to a period Northcote home at an auction which started with a "stand-off."

The four-bedroom Edwardian beauty at 63 Arthurton Rd was pushed $35,000 past reserve by three determined bidders.

Nelson Alexander auctioneer Tom Alexiadis had to start the auction with a vendor bid of $1.3 million after a crowd of about 45 people went quiet.

A few minutes later the action kicked off with a mix of $1,000 and $10,000 bids. The property sold to a young family relocating from Sydney for $1.465 million.

The four-bedroom Edwardian had four bidders vie for the keys …
The four-bedroom Edwardian had four bidders vie for the keys …

Buyers Olin and Holly Mears, along with their one-year-old daughter Matilda, said they fell in love with the home's elegant renovation.

"They (the vendors) have done a great job of the renovation and it's perfect for a growing family, it's got everything you want in a house," Mr Mears said.
"It's been a six month (buying) journey so we are glad it's over."

The first-home buyers fell in love with the charming renovation.
The first-home buyers fell in love with the charming renovation.

The two-storey, character-filled home features a spacious living area at the rear, topped by a stone and recycled timber kitchen, high ceilings with ornate detailings and rear access through a double carport.

Vendors Campbell and Emily McKie said the auction was a poignant moment but were happy the keys would be passed on to a young family.

"It's a very emotional thing to leave this one behind," Ms McKie said.

The family of five had called the inner-city spot home for the past 20 years and during the time completely transformed the house.

"When I first purchased the house in 1999 it had an outhouse, since then we have pushed it out, back and up," Mr McKie said.

The family have purchased a project property in a quieter pocket of Northcote.

… but the auction started with a “Mexican stand-off” from the quiet crowd.
… but the auction started with a “Mexican stand-off” from the quiet crowd.
The two-storey property is moments from Northcote shops, cafes and public transport.
The two-storey property is moments from Northcote shops, cafes and public transport.
auction housing real estate

Top Stories

    Byron Shire builders win big

    Byron Shire builders win big

    News BYRON projects figured large in the recent Master Builders Association building awards.

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    News Local vet volunteers in India

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    News Thank the Westpac Rescue helicopter

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    News SEA Shepard's Steve Irwin calls in.

    Local Partners