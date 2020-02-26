First round of 2020 approaches for boardriders

Makoa Tischler, 7, attended the Byron Bay Boardriders sign on and is super keen for Round One this Sunday.

We had a good turnout for our sign-on at The Park Hotel last Saturday, where members received their new club shirt and cap.

Our first club round is set down for this Sunday and you can find out where the contest is being held by checking Instagram and Facebook BBB pages on the day.

People can still join the club and register for the first round by going to Byron Bay Boardriders Live Heats.

If you haven’t become a member, then you won’t be able to surf in the club round.

So make sure you join first to avoid disappointment.

All the Grommet divisions are looking strong in both boys and girls, and they are all frothing and ready to go.

The young girls and women this year should be exciting, with quite a few of them improving their level of surfing with some coaching from our BBB in-house coach Stu Campbell.

If you would like to get some personalised coaching, give Stu a call on 0491 160 095.

Stu’s coaching is subsidised by the club.

There’s been some fun beachies around lately so hopefully we get lucky on Sunday.

See you all there.