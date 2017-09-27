First National Real Estate backs Liberation Larder

BYRON SPIRIT: The team of volunteers at Liberation Larder in Byron Bay.

BYRON SPIRIT: The team of volunteers at Liberation Larder in Byron Bay. Grant Macintyre

FOUNDED eight years ago by a Buddhist nun, the Venerable Honu Dawson, Liberation Larder Inc - Byron Shire's Food Rescue and Food Lifeline Service - continues to be a lifeline for many in our community doing it hard.

Liberation Larder has more than 60 volunteers who are always on the move growing, sourcing, collecting, cooking and distributing food to those in need.

The larder has extended its service to four days a week - two in Byron and two in Brunswick Heads.

"We have become the charity of choice for the major festivals - Falls, Splendour and Blues,” president Helen Hamilton said. "Volunteers collect food donations every day from the farmers' market, wholesale and retail businesses, cafes and restaurants in our area.

"The Farm has provided us with an acre patch to grow organic vegetables.

"This week Byron Bay First National Real Estate announced they will be donating $100 sale to the Liberation Larder.

"There are lots of exciting challenges and opportunities ahead and we invite everyone to join us.”

For information go to www.liberationlarder.org.