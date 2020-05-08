Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

$4m boat launched at Yamba Marina
Business

FIRST LOOK: $4m boat hits the water in Yamba

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
8th May 2020 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YAMBA Welding and Engineering owner Bill Collingburn has watched hundreds of his boats be lifted into the water.

"I used to get nervous, but not any more," he said.

He, along with staff and a large crowd of onlookers were on hand to watch their latest boat, a two-year $4m project for NSW Fisheries be lifted into the water at the Yamba Marina this morning.

The patrol boat was lifted by two cranes from the back of a truck, and into the water to be ready for use.

Take a look at the video above, and the photos The Daily Examiner captured this morning.

Photos
View Gallery
bill collingburn drone footage nsw fisheries yamba yamba welding and engineering
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Music fans still waiting for Bluesfest refunds

        premium_icon Music fans still waiting for Bluesfest refunds

        Entertainment THE festival’s insurers have advised their claim is “moving forward”.

        2000 bikers put on hold due to coronavirus

        premium_icon 2000 bikers put on hold due to coronavirus

        News The 37th annual Ulysses Rally, which was due to be held in Lismore, has been...

        Red Cross don’t need your plasma … just yet

        premium_icon Red Cross don’t need your plasma … just yet

        News RED Cross Australia has delayed plasma collection until the end of May after a...