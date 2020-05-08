FIRST LOOK: $4m boat hits the water in Yamba

YAMBA Welding and Engineering owner Bill Collingburn has watched hundreds of his boats be lifted into the water.

"I used to get nervous, but not any more," he said.

He, along with staff and a large crowd of onlookers were on hand to watch their latest boat, a two-year $4m project for NSW Fisheries be lifted into the water at the Yamba Marina this morning.

The patrol boat was lifted by two cranes from the back of a truck, and into the water to be ready for use.

Take a look at the video above, and the photos The Daily Examiner captured this morning.