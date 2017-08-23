News

First Falls tickets go on sale tomorrow

Javier Encalada
| 23rd Aug 2017 10:41 AM
From Sydney, Jayde Lawe, Adam burns and his daughter Jayme Burns at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.
From Sydney, Jayde Lawe, Adam burns and his daughter Jayme Burns at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17. Javier Encalada

THE first allocation of tickets to the Falls Festival in Byron Bay will go on sale tomorrow with passes for Falls Friends up for grabs.

Friends of Falls Pre-Sale will be held from 9am to 9pm, Thursday, August 24.

To access the exclusive pre-sale, festival lovers who have attended three or more Falls events had to join in online for access to the pre-sale tickets and other perks.

Friends of Falls applications open on August 10 and closed before the line-up was announced.

This weekend, the Optus Pre-Sale will be held from 9am, Friday August 25 to 9am, Sunday, August 27.

To access this exclusive pre-sale, Optus clients must enter the code word distributed by Optus at www.optusperks.com.au/falls.

General public sale next week

Crowds at Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy
Crowds at Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy Contributed

General public tickets go on sale 9am, Tuesday, August 29.

The Byron Bay side of the festival will be a 18+ event at North Byron Parklands, 126 Tweed Valley Way, Yelgun, from Sunday, December 31 2017 to Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Each transaction can purchase tickets for up to six people.

There will be no re-sale facility this year for Falls Festival.

If you're unable to attend the show and have purchased tickets, you will be able to pass or sell them to a friend at face value. (Flip side, please only purchase tickets from a known and trusted friend.)

For Northern Rivers residents, the Falls Festival's website suggests "that all local residents purchase tickets through the public sale options online. Nice and easy."

As an 18+ event, all patrons will need to produce valid photo ID into the venue.

Acceptable forms of valid ID are current Australia driver's license, passport, Government issued Proof of Age Card and/or an international driver's license.

Click here to access the Falls festival ticketing page.

Pricing

  • 3 Day Festival Ticket: $299.00 + $13.83 Fee = $312.83
  • 2 Day Ticket - 31 Dec & 1 Jan: $249.00 + $12.86 Fee = $261.86
  • 2 Day Ticket - 1 Jan & 2 Jan: $249.00 + $12.86 Fee = $261.86
  • Single Day Ticket - 31 Dec: $149.00 + $8.91 Fee = $157.91
  • Single Day Ticket - 1 Jan: $149.00 + $8.91 Fee = $157.91
  • Single Day Ticket - 2 Jan: $149.00 + $8.91 Fee = $157.91

Camping tickets will be sold at $109 + fees.

Car passes will be available to purchase later in the year.

Falls Festival crwod shot at main stage. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy
Falls Festival crwod shot at main stage. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy Contributed

Help

For all questions relating to ticket purchases, delivery, payment or other, festival lovers can contact Front Gate Tickets Customer Service on http://www.ticketmaster.com.au/festivalhelp or call 1300 017 192.

The total event capacity is 22,500 people.

For all other queries visit the Falls Festival FAQ page.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  falls2017 falls festival byron bay faq north byron parklands northern rivers entertainment northern rivers music festivals tickets whatson

