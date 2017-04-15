First artist of 2018 Bluesfest announced

The Bluesfest over 18s winner is Tay Oskee.

TAY Oskee of Mission Beach, Queensland, is officially the first artist to be announced for the line up at next year's BluesFest, after he was announced as the winner of the busking competition on Saturday.

As part of his prize, organisers said Oskee is expected to take to the Delta stage on Monday at 12:15pm.

Murwillumbah artist Squeak Le'maire has been announced as a grommet finalist.

Byron Bay artist Squeak Lemaire perfrormed his new song Small Girl. Contributed

Le-Maire was awarded a custom made Kneller AU35S guitar which came with a case painted live during the busking finals by Rebecca Cunningham Art.

Other grommet finalists included 16-year-old Molly Millington from the NSW Central Coast, who is expected to play at the busking stage on Sunday 5-5:45pm.

She won the opportunity to produce a music video with award winning producers, The Filmery.

Maple from Clunes and Barely Standing from Byron Bay were also announced as grommet busking competition finalists.

All 2017 Grommet Finalists: Molly Millington, Hope and Tilka.

The Bluesfest over 18s winner is Tay Oskee. Contributed

All 2017 Over 18 Finalists: NARLA, Tay Oskee, Maple, Salt Tree, Squeak Le'maire, Tailor Birds, Lambrou Bros and Barely Standing.

Bluesfest Busking competition is designed to embrace new talent and to deliver a showcase of the best emerging artists this Australia.