Firing up Byron's business community

CHAMBER CHAT: At Byron Bay Chamber Commerce catch-up are Mark Holden from Sourdough, Byron Chamber President Todd Sotheren, Chamber Executive Officer Sarah Knight and board member Alice Moffett, Ingrid Johansen- ETC Business Relationship Manager, Geoff Coward- owner of Jonson's Restaurant Bar (and former owner of the Balcony) and Peter Wotton- President of Destination Byron.

CHAMBER CHAT: At Byron Bay Chamber Commerce catch-up are Mark Holden from Sourdough, Byron Chamber President Todd Sotheren, Chamber Executive Officer Sarah Knight and board member Alice Moffett, Ingrid Johansen- ETC Business Relationship Manager, Geoff Coward- owner of Jonson's Restaurant Bar (and former owner of the Balcony) and Peter Wotton- President of Destination Byron. Christian Morrow

BYRON'S legendary Balcony Bar and Oyster Company played host to around 100 local business owners recently for Byron Chamber of Commerce's first networking event of the year.

New Chamber Executive Officer Sarah Knight said, "A vibrant new culture is emerging within the business community of Byron as the all new Chamber team share their enthusiasm for a new economy and a bright future for business in our town.”

"The Chamber's first networking event of the year was a great success; with so many local business owners and their staff turning out for an after work drink at the Balcony Bar and Oyster Co,” Ms Knight said.

"It was so great to see so much enthusiasm from those who came. For us, this is what's important as we begin to open up new channels of connection that support the growth and development of our local businesses.”