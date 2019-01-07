Fireworks and flying chips

CHIPS WILL FLY: Veterans Standing round during the woodchop carnival in Brunswick Heads.

CHIPS WILL FLY: Veterans Standing round during the woodchop carnival in Brunswick Heads. Nolan Verheij-Full

SKIES above Bruns will light up from 9pm this Saturday night for the annual family fireworks show at Banner Park in Brunswick Heads.

This weekend's fireworks is the curtain raiser event of the 59th annual Brunswick Heads Woodchop Carninval that runs from January 16-19 also at Banner Park, Brunswick Heads.

Organisers said some of the best woodchoppers in the world will again compete with 36 events scheduled for juniors, men and women in chopping, sawing and a new chainsaw events over four days.

"We have representatives from Australian states and competitors from New Zealand and the USA,” Brunswick Valley Woodchop secretary Joy Slater said.

"Australia performed strongly at the 2018 Stihl Timbersports World Championship, winning their fifth title, setting a new world record time and cementing their title of the most successful national woodchopping team of all time.

"Two of those representatives, Brad de Losa and Jamie Head, will be competing in this year's carnival.

"Rookie World Champion Daniel Gurr from Tasmania will be competing and Australian Women's Championship, Debbie Clissold from Tamworth will be making an appearance in Brunswick Heads.

"Brunswick Heads Woodchop committee is proud to continue their association with this sport, which continues to grow and now sees inclusions of women's and rookie championships.

"We encourage spectators to come along and watch some of the best in the world competing whilst encouraging the juniors as they progress their efforts.”

For more than 59 years there have been many instances of generations of the one family appearing at Brunswick Heads, this continues.

Two Australian titles are up for grabs, with a final each night on January 18 and January 19.

The Tree Championship final will take place in the afternoon of January 18.

There are seven finals on Saturday night including the Three Man Relay of underhand, standing and tree.

The final event is the State of Origin, NSW versus Queensland, who currently lead the 42 year competition with 22 to 20 wins.

For information call: 6680 1170.