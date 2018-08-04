Menu
Login
News

Firefighters contain Crows Nest bushfire

Tara Miko
by
3rd Aug 2018 2:18 PM

RURAL Fire Service crews have contained a large bushfire near Crows Nest which has been burning since last weekend.

Investigations are continuing into how the vegetation fire began, with authorities treating it as a deliberately-lit blaze which burned through more than 40 hectares.

Darling Downs Rural Fire Service acting area director John Welke said volunteer firefighters had brought the fire under control by 1pm yesterday but would return to the area near Dahl Rd today.

More fire breaks will be cut and crews will continue to extinguish hot spots and monitor for flare-ups today.

Mr Welke said RFS volunteer fire behaviour analysts had monitored the fire front throughout the week to protect properties.

A RFS command vehicle had also been deployed to the area between Dahl Rd and Sebastapool Rd and Back Creek Rd to the north-east of Crows Nest.

Mr Welke said August 1 had marked the official start of the 2018-19 bushfire season, and encouraged all residents to prepare their properties and reduce fire risks where possible.

"We're reinforcing to landowners that they are responsible for fires on their land and to ensure they have appropriate control measures in place before conducting those activities," he said.

bushfire crows nest news qfes
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    News SEA Shepard vessel the Steve Irwin called in at Byron on its way up to protest against the proposed Adani Coalmine in Queensland.

    Droning on about vital air safety

    Droning on about vital air safety

    News Dangerous drone operation

    Volunteers the heart and soul of festival

    Volunteers the heart and soul of festival

    News Volunteers make the Byron Writers Festival go round

    Tyalgum's Festival of Heart

    Tyalgum's Festival of Heart

    News Tyalgum Hearts Festival is coming up.

    Local Partners