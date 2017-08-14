News

Fired up to win at BBQ and Bluegrass Festival

Christian Morrow | 14th Aug 2017 6:21 AM
BARBECUE CHAMPS: James Taylor, Fletcher Potanin, Lukas Armstrong and sponsor Bobby Sevdimbas celebrate a win .
BARBECUE CHAMPS: James Taylor, Fletcher Potanin, Lukas Armstrong and sponsor Bobby Sevdimbas celebrate a win . Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THERE was a real "meating" of minds in Bangalow on the weekend as competitors from across Australia fired up to win the hearts, minds and stomachs of judges and the public at the fourth annual BBQ and Bluegrass Festival.

More than 1500 barbecue enthusiasts converged on the showground as fragrant smoke from a host of slow-cooking contraptions hung low over the town.

Lukas Armstrong from Rolling Smoke Barbecues in Sydney eventually emerged from the pack to be declared grand champion.

He is a serious long-distance barbecue contender who has been entering competitions since 2015 and this year alone he will take part in 17 cook-offs.

This was his first win after a history of finishing second in numerous competitions, but on Saturday in Bangalow his time had come.

"It's a relief to finally win one today after coming second so many times before," Lukas said.

Slow cooking is the secret to succulent barbecue and Lukas and his offsider James Taylor from Brisbane started cooking around 2am on Saturday.

Founder and organiser of the festival, Fletcher Potanin, said he was overjoyed to see a hardworking barbecue crew like Rolling Smoke win this year's competition.

"They are always so generous with the amount of food they push out for the fans," he said.

The festival was founded specifically to raise funds for arts education in local primary schools in our Lighthouse School District.

"All 10 schools participating will get much-needed funds for arts and music education," Mr Potanin said.

The BBQ and Bluegrass wouldn't be complete without its pickers competition and each year the festival attracts established players as well as up-and-comers.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bangalow bbq and bluegrass festival meat rolling smoke barbecues

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Wharhol star brings satire show to Brunswick Heads

Wharhol star brings satire show to Brunswick Heads

NEW York underground queen and Warhol muse Penny Arcade is coming to the area this weekend with her latest show.

Four dead after two horror crashes

Heavy traffic is being experienced on the Pacific Hwy near Pottsville after a fatal car accident this afternoon.

Two woman died in the latest single-vehicle crash in Tweed Shire

'Living in a nightmare': failed community leaves families broke

Victims of the Bhula bhula Intentional Community scheme in Tweed Valley are Sarah and Tamati Kirkwood, with their children Rangimarie, 2, Wiremu, 5, Zachary, 7 and Manaaki, 15.

A failed shared-living "Intentional Community" serves as a warning.

RECALL: Medicines mixed up

The Lignocaine ampoules found inside Heparin packaging.

Blood thinner medicine and an anaesthetic have been recalled

Local Partners

VIDEO: Families' dreams destroyed in failed 'alternative community'

BATTLERS invested over $40,000 and are now living in caravan on the Northern Rivers.

Xavier Rudd told: 'Get those f***ing dogs off the beach'

ROOTS musician and Byron Shire local Xavier Rudd has fronted Byron Bay Local Court on an assault charge.

Musician Xavier Rudd said a man "screamed” at him to "f*ck off”

Jungle Giants' new hits in Byron Bay

ON TOUR: The Jungle Giants are a four-piece band formed in 2011 in Brisbane, formed by of Sam Hales on vocals and guitar, Cesira Aitken on lead guitar, Andrew Dooris on bass and Keelan Bijker on drums and trombone.

Quiet ferocity is their new album.

Young people on stage at Brunswick Heads

ALMOST FAMOUS: Beth is one of the youngest members of the Brunswick Heads Youth Theatre.

They will be performing two original theatre pieces

VIDEO: A reflection on self danced to perfection

DYNAMIC: Garry Stewart's Be Your Self Redux, performed by the Australian Dance Theatre.

Be Your Self Redux by Australian Dance Theatre.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e5 - Eastwatch

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Lulu Wilson in a scene from the movie Annabelle: Creation.

Scares aplenty but Annabelle can’t conjure up an emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Bachelor winner Alex’s new same-sex relationship

Alex Nation, and alleged new girlfriend.

Newly single Bachelor star Alex Nation is dating a woman.

Elon Musk warns entire world while visiting Amber Heard

Elon Musk.. we should be more worried about AI than North Korea

SpaceX founder flies halfway round the world for Amber Heard

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

Bethany Spoor with her skincare range that she will showcase on Shark Tank in the hope of finding an investor.

There aren't many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $635,000

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6A-D/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Position, Privacy and Character

39 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Auction 26th...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming and private home with a D.A approved ensuite bathroom offers excellent...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 Contact Agent

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!