FIRE UPDATES: What you need to know about Tabulam fires

Firefighters had appeared to have gained the upper hand on two blazes at Tabulam, but a third flared up yesterday and triggered a new emergency warning.

Firefighters had appeared to have gained the upper hand on two blazes at Tabulam, but a third flared up yesterday and triggered a new emergency warning. MARC STAPELBERG

UPDATE 12.25am: FIREFIGHTERS are continuing to battle a blaze west of Tabulam which has burnt more than 7600 hectares throughout the past week.

NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector Paul Best said after a busy night, firefighters are continuing work on the Tabulam fire.

"Our crews are still dealing with hotspots and trying to get containment over this fire today," Inspector Best said.

"There is still lots of work to do."

According to an update released by the RFS around 9am this morning, the fire is continuing to spread around Sugarbag Road, Leslie Creek Road and Kims Way area.

Throughout last night firefighters have concentrated their efforts on the south western side of the fireground around Lesley Creek Road.

The fire continues to move towards the road and firefighters are in position to protect property when required, with work continuing today.

There has been active fire to the northern side of the fire around Sugarbag and Bruxner Roads, and crews have worked to protect homes in this area overnight.

The fire is likely to approach some properties throughout the today however firefighters remain in position to protect them when required.

Inspector Best said residents in the Tabulam/Drake area need to remain vigilant, as there are still pockets of unburnt bushland in the area, which continues to threaten people and properties.

NSW RMS advises travellers the Bruxner Highway will close today at 3pm between Tabulam and Tenterfield, to allow crews to undertake important backburning operations.

"During this time, people will notice an increase in fire and smoke as operations commence," Inspector Best said.

"They must remain vigilant throughout today and tomorrow as fire conditions deteriorate."

The NSW RFS urges people to stay up to date with the current fire situation by visiting the Fires Near Me website, or http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

Original story: A BUSH fire burning near the Bruxner Highway, west of Tabulam continues to spread around Sugarbag Road, Leslie Creek Road and Kims Way area.. The fire has burnt more than 7,200ha.

Overnight firefighters concentrated their efforts on the south western side of the fireground around Lesley Creek Rd. The fire continues to move towards the road and firefighters are in position to protect property when required. This work will continue today.

On the northern side of the fireground there has also been active fire around Sugar Bag Road and Bruxner Rd. Crews have worked to protect homes in this area overnight.

The fire is likely to approach some properties throughout the today however firefighters remain in position to protect them when required.

Heavy plant and waterbombing aircraft continue working to establish and strengthen containment lines around the fire.

Weather conditions over the next few days will remain hot and dry. Winds will be light and predominantly from the east. There is the chance of some light rain and storm activity on Thursday

Advice

If you are in the area of Leslie Creek Road, Sugarbag Road and Kims Way, monitor the situation and take advice from firefighters on the ground.

Bruxner Highway is open but may be closed at short notice due to firefighting operations. Residents and visitors to the area are reminded to use caution whilst driving and should refrain from entering areas affected by fire.

Other Information

A recovery Information Point has been established at Tabulum Hall. Assistance can be provided to residents here from Disaster Welfare Services, Council and Rural Mental Health Services.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

The next update on this fire will be issued by 18/02/2019 12:00 or if the situation changes.