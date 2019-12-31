Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former Morning Bulletin deputy editor Christine McKee is currently in the thick of the Victoria bushfires which are surrounding her home of Corryong.
Former Morning Bulletin deputy editor Christine McKee is currently in the thick of the Victoria bushfires which are surrounding her home of Corryong.
News

Fire emergency: ‘It’s eerie, like the world has a filter on’

Steph Allen
31st Dec 2019 3:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS VICTORIA burns, former deputy editor for The Morning Bulletin, Christine McKee, has been in the thick of it, ­providing a first-hand account of the blazes from her home in Corryong.

Christine moved to Victoria in November to be closer to her family and her new granddaughter, Hadley.

On New Year's Eve, ­bushfires began to encroach on the Victorian town, with ­Victoria Emergency issuing an Emergency Warning for areas between Walwa, south east to Nariel Valley, including ­Corryong and Cudgewa.

"We've been evacuated to the school," Christine said on Tuesday morning.

"The power is out, nearly out of (phone) charge. There are 1000 people at the school.

"They're hoping to have it contained this morning."

 

Former Morning Bulletin deputy editor Christine McKee is currently in the thick of the Victoria bushfires which are surrounding her home of Corryong.
Former Morning Bulletin deputy editor Christine McKee is currently in the thick of the Victoria bushfires which are surrounding her home of Corryong.

 

Two houses had been lost at Cudgewa this morning, a number of homes burnt, and a firefighter had died.

Corryong, which is nestled in a bowl-shape, is surrounded by hills - which are currently glowing orange with fire.

An emergency alert issued to residents advised it was too late to leave and that they should "shelter indoors immediately".

"It's eerie and like the world has a filter on it," Christine said.

"We're safe in town now. But the smoke is thick. It's all around us.

"It's gusty wind and trying to rain and it feels like night but it's morning.

"4000 people at Mallacoota on the beach are being told to go into the water if they hear sirens. That's serious."

 

Former Morning Bulletin deputy editor Christine McKee is currently in the thick of the Victoria bushfires which are surrounding her home of Corryong.
Former Morning Bulletin deputy editor Christine McKee is currently in the thick of the Victoria bushfires which are surrounding her home of Corryong.

 

Christine's daughter's ­partner Jayden had been ­helping the firefighting efforts throughout Monday evening, putting out grass fires all night.

bushfire2019 bushfire crisis christine mckee editors picks victorian bushfires
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hollywood stars help raise $150,000 for RFS

        premium_icon Hollywood stars help raise $150,000 for RFS

        News Both live shows are sold out and a number of items in the online auction have doubled their bids since December 19.

        Stayz urges Byron to show patience on rental regulations

        premium_icon Stayz urges Byron to show patience on rental regulations

        News A GROUP against holiday letting has urged residents to have their say on the issue...

        The three things police are targeting at Falls Festival

        premium_icon The three things police are targeting at Falls Festival

        News THE three-day music festival is about to kick off, and police have issued a stern...

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        News They have urged other states and territories to do the same