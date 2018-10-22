Menu
Fire destroys shed, machinery in overnight blaze

Shayla Bulloch
by
22nd Oct 2018 7:49 AM | Updated: 11:28 AM

POLICE are investigating a fire which destroyed a shed and machinery in Parkhurst last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to an address on Bush Crs around 7.30pm on Sunday night where a "donga" and machinery were involved in a fire.

Crews contained the blaze around 7.50pm before it was completely put out by 8.30pm.

Fire investigators have been requested and Queensland Police Service are looking into the incident.

A QPS spokesman said officers were on scene this morning and have deemed the fire "possibly suspicious".

More to come.

