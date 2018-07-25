Menu
FIRE: Crews rushed to a grass fire on the outskirts of Warwick.
Fire crews rush to unexplained blaze on outskirts of Warwick

marian faa
by
24th Jul 2018 9:11 PM

FIRE fighters are still trying to ascertain how a large grass fire started on a property on the outskirts of Warwick around 6pm tonight.

Three urban crews from the Warwick Fire Service and one rural fire truck were called to a control a blaze that quickly grew to engulf 100 square meters of dry paddock on Frees Rd in Warwick.

When fire fighters reached the scene an electricity pole was starting to catch fire.

Officer in charge Lieutenant Chris Gilchrist said it was lucky there were ploughed paddocks on either side of the burn to create fire breaks.

"We are just letting it burn down or run to places where we can access it instead of going into the paddock," he said.

Lt Gilchrist said the potential for grass fires were grave in the current conditions.

"It's dry as anything at the moment," he said.

"If we don't get any rain soon we are going to be coming to these days and night.

"This is about the driest we've ever seen it."

Lt Gilchrist said anyone wanting to burn off should go through the proper procedure of obtaining a permit from their local rural fire brigade.

