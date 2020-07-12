Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Firefighters were called to a blaze at Condong Sugar Mill's stockpile on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads
Firefighters were called to a blaze at Condong Sugar Mill's stockpile on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads
News

Fire crews respond to blaze at sugar mill’s stockpile

Liana Turner
12th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE crews were called to a blaze at a Northern Rivers sugar mill on Saturday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads station officer Steve Sharp said they were called to the fire at 12.28pm.

He said there were “numerous Triple 0 calls” reporting smoke and flame being visible from the stockpile facility opposite the Condong Sugar Mill.

That stockpile, used for the mill’s biomass cogeneration plans, is located on the western side of Tweed Valley Way.

“(The fire) appeared to be in the conveyor belt system,” Mr Sharp said.

“The fire was contained by a sprinkler system built into the building.”

He said Fire and Rescue crews from Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, and Kingscliff were at the scene and were assisted by the Rural Fire Service.

The crews left the scene several hours later.

condong sugar mill fire and rescue nsw northern rivers fire
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flash flooding, storms: SES issues weather warning

        Flash flooding, storms: SES issues weather warning

        News AN UNPREDICTABLE weather system could have a big impact on the Northern Rivers.

        Experts call for tougher NSW measures

        Experts call for tougher NSW measures

        Health Tougher measures needed to ensure NSW can still eliminate the coronavirus

        ‘Bring snacks’: Police warn of 20km gridlock at border

        premium_icon ‘Bring snacks’: Police warn of 20km gridlock at border

        News Police are warning motorists to be prepared for massive tailbacks

        Concern for spike in cattle tick cases on North Coast

        premium_icon Concern for spike in cattle tick cases on North Coast

        News NORTH Coast producers warned to keep an eye out for cattle tick as spike continues.