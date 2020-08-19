Fire burning out of control near Pacific Hwy

Firefighters are working to contain a fire burning near the Pacific Hwy at Duranbah.

FIREIGHTERS are working to control a blaze burning near the Pacific Hwy at Duranbah.

A Rural Fire Service spokeswoman said four crews are currently on scene assessing the extent of the fire burning in grassland north of Clothiers Ck Rd, east of the M1.

A fire is burning on the eastern side of the Pacific Hwy near Duranbah. Cathy Adams

She said crews are tying to establish containment lines around the fire, but it is not yet under control.

Four crews are on scene, with more responding, and include members from Tweed Coast Cudgen and Murwillumbah brigades.

There are properties in the vicinity of the fire that are not under threat at this moment, but residents are asked to monitor the situation closely.

The RFS spokeswoman said given the fire is burning in grassland, the situation can change quite quickly and the fire is not yet controlled.

People are asked to avoid the area, and people living nearby are urged to remain vigilant.