Fire breaks out near major airport

A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport — near fuel storage depots. Fire crews have rushed to the scene.

Authorities were called to a factory that had caught fire on Coward Street in Mascot at about 7pm.

Airport fire crews were called to fuel storage depots next to the tarmac after 7pm today after a factory on Coward Street in Mascot went up in flames.

Authorities have more than 18 crews on the ground made up of 70 fire fighters rushing to put out the blaze at the two storey warehouse.

It's believed the fire started on the ground floor of the factory.

People on social media say they can see smoke from the fire from as far away as Cremorne Point on the city's north shore.

Fire at Sydney airport, pic from Cremorne Point.

