Fire and Rescue NSW units attended a balcony fire at a unit in the Tweed on Saturday, January 23.
News

Fire and Rescue teams kept busy this weekend

Javier Encalada
24th Jan 2021 11:23 AM
NSW Fire and Rescue controlled a balcony fire at Tweed Heads on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at Bay Street, at 4.16pm on January 23.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said the fire originated at a barbecue on the second level of the building.

"The barbecue caught fire, and fortunately it was under control very quickly," he said.

"The gas cylinder was removed to ensure it was safe."

Nobody was hurt, the spokesman said.

 

"As a safety tip, we encourage people to keep the drip tray underneath their barbecue always clean, and after they turn the barbecue off at the front, to always ensure they turn the gas cylinder off as well.'

On an unrelated incident, Tweed emergency serves were called to a tree fire at Banora Point.

Firemen were called to the incident at Cedar Ridge on Friday, January 22, at 9.22pm.

"Two trucks attended and did not turn into a big fire, so it was controlled in minutes," he said.

