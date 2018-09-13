Menu
Login
SALE DAY: Former dairy farmer Sandra Kenman was enjoying time with her daughter Lara and grandson Vegas at yesterday's pig and calf sales.
SALE DAY: Former dairy farmer Sandra Kenman was enjoying time with her daughter Lara and grandson Vegas at yesterday's pig and calf sales. Nicole Zurcas
Community

Finding happiness after leaving the dairy industry

Nicole Zurcas
by
13th Sep 2018 1:46 PM | Updated: 1:46 PM

AFTER a life of early morning milking, Sandra Kenman and her family made the tough decision to leave the dairy industry behind them.

Mrs Kenman said the move to retirement was the right thing to do for their family.

"We were all under a lot of pressure," she said.

"There's no money in milk."

Life was beginning to move forward as they resettled on an 80ha property in Upper Pilton three years ago.

Moving to the hobby farm, the Kenmans now have a few chooks and friesian calves.

"We take on as much or little as we like, calves when we have the time, there's a lot more freedom," Mrs Kenman said.

Balancing into her new, quieter lifestyle has allowed her to spend more time with her family.

Mrs Kenman made the trip to the Pig and Calf Sales with her daughter Lara Kenman and seven-month-old grandson, Vegas.

They brought with them some chooks to sell, however, Vegas was more interested in the bigger stock.

"He can't take his eyes off the pigs this morning," Ms Kenman said.

"I don't think we can take one of them home with us though."

dairy farmers milk price pig and calf sale saleyards warwick community warwick pig and
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    LETTER: Illegal Bruns campers burn bush and threaten vollies

    LETTER: Illegal Bruns campers burn bush and threaten vollies

    News MEMBERS of a bush regeneration group clam illegal campers have destroyed bushland and brandished knives at them.

    Sling shot, dodgy DVDs seized from pawn broker

    Sling shot, dodgy DVDs seized from pawn broker

    Crime Police will allege the man had many counterfeit DVDs for sale

    ATO is watching Short Term Holiday Letters

    ATO is watching Short Term Holiday Letters

    News Mayor warns Byron Holiday Letters

    Hope for sufferers of cystic fibrosis

    Hope for sufferers of cystic fibrosis

    News New CF drug on the PBS

    Local Partners