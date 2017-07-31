News

Financial stress up as cost of living rises

Alison Paterson
| 31st Jul 2017 6:00 AM
CASH WORRIES: A new report has revealed more Australians are worried about rising household costs while wage growth is stagnant.
CASH WORRIES: A new report has revealed more Australians are worried about rising household costs while wage growth is stagnant. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PEOPLE who smoke, drink and run a car are experiencing tougher times now and have more coming.

This is the pronouncement of the author of the ME's latest Household Financial Comfort Report, which revealed families are increasingly worried about the risings costs of food and power bills, while wages remain stagnant and full-time work harder than ever to find.

ME Consulting economist and report co-author, Jeff Oughton, said the report showed some people are really struggling and downgrading their expectations.

"If you smoke, drink, put fuel into your car drop your kid off at childcare on your way to work you have hit the stress trifecta, he said.

"There's still a lot of people who are cash-contained."

Dr Oughton said frugality may be the new black, but according to , the rising cost of necessities is the biggest worry for 44% of Australian households, exacerbated by low wage growth and expectations for mortgage rate rises.

The report revealed households are feeling the pinch due to the rising cost of necessities such as groceries, fuel and power bills while low wage growth and future rate rises are causing financial stress.

Lismore United Church Food Pantry Barry Perry said this report reflects people financial worries.

He said the food bank client numbers are stable, but increasingly worried and feeling desperate.

"We are averaging 60 plus person every Thursday," he said.

"Our long-term and new members are asking more about costs and are really worried about how far their dollar will go as their budgets are stretched."

"I have just sourced an additional supplier for household products such as as bathroom laundry and personal care and the response and reception to these have been amazing."

Mr Perry said in the five years the food pantry has been operating, clients are more and more worried, "the cost of food and household products have been going the roof."

Meanwhile, the report showed for the third consecutive report, households were pessimistic about future financial comfort expectations over the next 12 months.

Despite the report's comfort index rising 2% to 5.51 out of 10 in the six months to June 2017, the report showed a growing number of households expect their financial comfort to worsen, meaning future expectations have fallen for the third consecutive report, down 4% over 18 months.

"On the surface the financial comfort of the average Australian looks good, but it's fragile - susceptible to housing stress and energy cost shocks," he said.

"Overall financial comfort rose most notably due to 3% rises in comfort with savings, income, and investments, reflecting some improvements in the labour market, rising house values and investments."

Mr Oughton said the cost of necessities remains the biggest concern for Australians and it's getting tougher for regional households.

"When combined with stagnating or falling income for up to nearly 70% of households, expected further rises in the cost of necessities like power prices, as well as rises in mortgage rates, the future doesn't look as bright for some."

The report showed top three key areas of concern for Australian households comprised cost of necessities, forecast interest rises and income woes.

It showed 51% of Australians typically spend all their income or more, while in the past 12 months only 32% of households reported higher incomes.

With mortgage interest rates up significantly over the past six months, apprehension about future interest rate rises is adding to households' future pessimism - especially those with mortgages.

Also 31% of households expect to be worse off financially if the RBA raises the official cash rate by 1% from its record low of 1.5%, including half (47%) of those with a mortgage, while only 7% with high comfort levels (typically high income and/or wealthy Australians) expect to be better off.

"Gen Xers (41%), single parents (36%), and to a lesser degree, couples with young children (35%), expressed the most concern about potential rate rises," said Mr Oughton.

"This will continue to be an important factor in household financial comfort, especially following the minutes of the RBA's 4 July meeting which estimates the cash rate to rise to 3.5%."

He said 27% of households reported income cuts in the past year, rising to 45% of households earning less than $40,000, while the 17% of households earning more than $100,000 were least likely to report and 46% of them have seen an income rise.

"Underemployment is also feeding into household concerns and many employed persons are looking for more hours of work, with 27% of casual and part-time workers eager to increase the hours they work and 20% wanting to change their status to full-time."

Lifeline spokesman Niall Mulligan said financial concerns and distress are always make up a significant amount of their organisation's calls.

"People are struggling with financial pressures," he said.

One couple with older children who choose to remain anonymous said they were just about managing.

"Our greatest worry is the higher cost of living without any pay rises," they said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cost of living finance northern rivers community

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Tex on his memoir: 'I was reluctant'

Tex on his memoir: 'I was reluctant'

"THEY they dangled so much money in front of me and I started to reconsider.”

Girder deliveries for Pacific Highway upgrade

Two 24 metre long girders a day will be moved south from QLD

Psychedelica with popular DJ launches next Friday

DJ Peter Hayes aka Tetrameth

Psy Trance DJ, Pete Hayes aka 'Tetrameth' is in the Byron Shire

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Local Partners

Northern Rivers residents urged to research NBN

REPORT reveals too many Australians don't know how to make the NBN switch.

Fraud arrest over elaborate scheme

A soft apricot tone blended with a subtle white and diamante touch on two nails are UV gel polish on natural nails

Kelly Hannah was the de facto partner of con man Daniel Kive Albert

The best and the weirdest: The Splendour Awards 2017

Triple J's Hack presenter Tom Tilley (left) is also the bass player for Client Liaison at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The festival may be over but the memories will last for ever.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e3 - The Queen's Justice

*WARNING this story contains spoilers about today's new episode of Game of Thrones*

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

Rejected Bachelor contestant, Laura Ann.

Latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor says she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

Murray kept a straight face amid the terrifying ordeal.

Imagine being on TV when a spider starts crawling on you

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Position, Privacy and Character

39 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Auction 26th...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming and private home with a D.A approved ensuite bathroom offers excellent...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 Contact Agent

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!