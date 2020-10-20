FINANCIAL BOOST: Charity safeguarded with an unexpected donation

NEEDED BOOST: Granite Belt Cider Co's Pat Coulson handed over the $12,500 donation to Granite Belt Water Relief founders Russell and Samantha Wantling last week.

A GRANITE Belt charity will continue to aid families struggling to access water across the region after receiving a $12,500 donation from a Bryon Bay brewery.

The donation from Granite Belt Cider Co was handed to Granite Belt Water Relief last week.

The brewery, which exclusively uses apples grown in the region, used a percentage of the profits from the sale of the cider for the donation.

The charity’s founder Russell Wantling said the donation would keep the organisation afloat for several more months.

“All of our donations have really slipped off and it was a much-needed surprise,” Mr Wantling said.

“Because of COIVID, we haven’t been getting many donations because everyone is a bit wary about what’s going on.

“We’ll use that to buy water and it’ll keep us going for a few more months.”

The donation will buy more than 500,000 litres of water that will be carted to communities across the region.

Fermentum (the brewery’s parent company) sustainability manager James Perrin said it was important to support the farms that supported them.

“We only use Granite Belt apple juice in our ciders, so by giving water to local farmers who are severely drought-affected, we’re helping to make sure they can keep growing great apples,” Mr Perrin said.

“And ultimately keep their businesses afloat.”

With rainfall forecast for the summer, Mr Wantling was hopeful donations would pick-up again.

“We get donations from everywhere – Sydney, Adelaide, the whole country, we even get donations from overseas,” Mr Wantling said.

“It brings out the best in people and it’s great the kindness people have.”

