Finals for Byron Bay teams

THE Great Northern Byron Bay Rams made the greatest of comebacks since Lazarus in last week's second round of the Anzac Cup against Goonellabah.

Down 4-1 at half-time, the Rams fought back after the break to hold Goonellabah to a spectacular 6-6 draw.

New striker Gianluca Bongiovanni resurrected the Rams' reputation with a personal tally of five.

The goal-fest continued in Sunday's third round of the pre-season comp when the Rams demolished coastal neighbours the Lennox Head Sharks 13-nil.

It was the Rams' first outing with its attacking line-up of Bongiovanni, Joel Wood, Aaron Walker and Will Ennis at full strength, backed up by a tireless midfield and rock-solid defence.

Bongiovanni took another four goals and Ennis bagged two, as did Walker.

Young midfielder Ronan Karup, Sam Owens, Kare Isaac, James Tomlinson and Wood also found the net.

The big goal tally earned a home game for the Rams in the first semi-final against Lismore Thistles at 2.30pm next Sunday at the Rec Grounds.

The Rails Hotel Wildcats also had a field day in the Callan McMillan women's comp.

After cleaning up the Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley girls in a convincing 9-0 victory in round two, the Wildcats topped their Rams counterparts with acrushing 14-0 mauling ofthe Ballina women's team.

They too have earned a home ground semi-final, kicking of at 12.30pm against Lismore's Richmond Rovers.