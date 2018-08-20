Menu
Nathan Jones leads the Demons off after downing West Coast to seal a place in the AFL finals.
AFL

Finals dream now a reality for Demons

20th Aug 2018 12:00 PM

AUSTRALIA has changed prime minister six times since the Demons last made the top eight, and there's a chance it could be seven before they actually take the field in a final, but Ladbrokes bookies don't believe their inexperience will be a major burden.

After upsetting the Eagles in Perth on Sunday the Dees were wound in to $12 for the flag and are certain to shorten further if they land a home final in week one.

"You look at the last two premiership teams in the Bulldogs and Richmond and neither of those featured many players with big-game experience," Ladbrokes spokesman Roger Oldridge said.

Richmond is still a runaway flag favourite at $2.25 with bookies and punters in agreeance, the premiership is the Tigers to lose, but Collingwood is the big mover in the market after a weekend thumping of Port Adelaide essentially ended the Power's chances.

Collingwood, who can finish as high as second, is now a $7 second elect with West Coast easing to $9 to sit on the third line of betting.

The yoyo that is the Swans' flag price continued to trend upward with Sydney, on the back of consecutive wins against fellow finals-bound teams, now equal with the Eagles and Hawthorn at that $9 quote.

The Giants drifted to $13 as they lost a grip on the top four, while the Cats are the outsiders in the eight at $15.

Jack Riewoldt is on target to claim the Coleman medal. Picture: AAP Images
Jack Riewoldt looks to have done enough to land another Coleman medal, overtaking fellow Tasmanian Ben Brown on the goal-kicker tally to now sit as a $1.65 favourite. Two weeks ago he was $17 in the market.

Brown is $3.50, having been inside even money for a large part of the latter season. Tom Hawkins at $6 and Lance Franklin at $9 are the others in the market with one game to play.

Tom Mitchell hasn't loosened his grip on the Brownlow in the eyes of Ladbrokes bookmakers. The Hawks midfielder is $1.29 and set to start the shortest-priced favourite in the history of betting on the medal.

