News

Finally a quiet night, but frantic days ahead

Alison Paterson
| 2nd Apr 2017 6:01 AM
Representatives of the many agencies working to restore Lismore and surrounds to normalcy include the night-shift crew at the SES HQ, include Jarrod Wed (Police) Sgt St Stuart (Army) Heath Stimson (SES), Liz Ferris (RFS) Lee-Anne Stanford (SES) and John Ryan (RFS).
Representatives of the many agencies working to restore Lismore and surrounds to normalcy include the night-shift crew at the SES HQ, include Jarrod Wed (Police) Sgt St Stuart (Army) Heath Stimson (SES), Liz Ferris (RFS) Lee-Anne Stanford (SES) and John Ryan (RFS). Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S been the quietest night for the emergency service workers since Tuesday.

But the State Emergency Services workers know the days, weeks and coming months ahead will involve a torrent of hard work and too often heart-break, as people clean up their homes, their businesses and their lives as the flood waters finally recede.

As the rest of the Northern Rivers finally gets some kind of sleep, it's all go at the Lismore SES HQ, as representatives of the multiple agencies working to restore Lismore and surrounds return to some kind of normalcy.

The centre is awash with people wearing uniforms from the SES, Rural Fire Service, Police, Army, Ambulance and Fire & Rescue, many who have come from outside the region to offer their support and expertise in the face of this disaster.

It's been a long shift for everyone, but morale is high and deputy incident controller, Heath Stimson said it's been the quietest night since Tuesday.

Mr Stimson said he's really proud of the dedicated efforts by everyone from all the emergency services.

"All up we had 1906 jobs between Lismore and Tweed Heads," he said.

"Of the 466 flood rescues, the majority were in Murwillumbah, Lismore and Tweed Valley."

Mr Stimson said although flood waters were receding, people should be patient.

"This has been a significant flood event and people's safety is our priority," he said.

"Today the Rapid Assessment Teams will be in the Lismore CBD and we ask people to respect the exclusion zone until we can give them the all clear."

He said the SES efforts will be supported by crews on 50 RFS and two NSWFR trucks who will be arriving at the camp at Wollongbar TAFE today.

"They will be assisting us all with the clean-up," he said.

"But unfortunately with the same clean-up occurring with Cyclone Debbie, things will take a little while so we ask everyone to be patient."

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
SES to door-knock with advice on flood cleaning

SES to door-knock with advice on flood cleaning

SES services teams will be on the ground to provide vital clean-up advice for residents and business owners in Lismore and Murwillumbah.

Finally a quiet night, but frantic days ahead

Representatives of the many agencies working to restore Lismore and surrounds to normalcy include the night-shift crew at the SES HQ, include Jarrod Wed (Police) Sgt St Stuart (Army) Heath Stimson (SES), Liz Ferris (RFS) Lee-Anne Stanford (SES) and John Ryan (RFS).

While Lismore sleeps, the emergency crews keep watch over us

Two people dead after huge floods swamp northern NSW

A home isolated by floodwaters near Murwillumbah, in northern NSW. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"It’s been a bad flood, the worst one I’ve seen"

Byron council warns of major road damage

FALLEN: A fallen tree temporarily blocked Bangalow Road this morning near the corner of Old Bangalow Road.

Damage is expected to the Byron Shire road network.

Local Partners

SES to door-knock with advice on flood cleaning

SES services teams will be on the ground to provide vital clean-up advice for residents and business owners in Lismore and Murwillumbah.

Businesses ruined, hearts broken but Lismore soldiers on

RUIN: Kim and Trong Nguyen face the results of the flood's destruction in their business, Miller's Bakery.

The clean up has started but it's a long road ahead

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you a resident in the area allowed to purchase them?

Five local acts confirmed for Splendour 2017

Artwork for Dope Lemon's first release, Uptown Folks.

Can you guess who?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

What's on the small screen this week

MARRIED At First Sight's couples reunite for one last boozy dinner party and the battle of the brekky shows heats up as Sunrise and the Today show hit the road.

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

Dame Julie Andrews in a scene from the TV series Julie's Greenroom.

MARY Poppins is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for a brand new home or development site. Situated just a few minutes' walk to Tallow Beach and the...

&quot;COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction

Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property with unsurpassed ocean views dancing across...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

Rural 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

EDITORIAL: Thanks, that's fine, just leave it there seeing as you don't want it anymore. We'll pick it...

THANKS: Just leave it there seeing as though you don't want it anymore.

Revealing my beach litter dream home.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!