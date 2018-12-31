Girlfriend’s final tragic hours revealed

The final hours of Alice Robinson’s life have been revealed.

Details have emerged of the tragic final hours of a young woman's life, after she discovered her boyfriend had been killed in a road accident, minutes after she spoke with him on the phone.

On December 22, English expat Alice Robinson took her own life after her rugby player boyfriend Jason Francis was killed as he made his way home to their apartment in the Perth beachside suburb of Scarborough.

Mr Francis, 29, had been drinking throughout the day in Sorrento with friends. He took an Ola cab home, calling his girlfriend on the way to tell her he would be home in a "couple of minutes".

Shortly after they spoke, around 8pm, Ms Robinson and other residents in the Stanley St apartment block heard sirens filling the street as emergency vehicles began to swarm.

Mr Francis had been struck by a VW Jetta driven by an 18-year-old Domino's Pizza driver.

According to the driver, he had inadvertently struck a motionless object lying on the road.

Jason Francis and Alice Robinson.

Concerned residents crowded the street to find out what had happened. That is when Ms Robinson was informed her boyfriend was being transported to Royal Perth Hospital.

She collapsed in grief when she heard the news her boyfriend had been injured.

Ms Robinson headed to the hospital to be by her boyfriend's side. As she had no family or support system in the country, emergency crews asked her next door neighbour Collette to also go to the hospital to offer support.

But Collette said: "By the time we got to the hospital, Alice was gone."

Collette told Perth Now of leaving the hospital and looking around the carpark, driving around the surrounding streets, being concerned that they couldn't find Ms Robinson or her vehicle.

The couple met in their late teens and had been together for eight years.

"We knew she would have been in a terrible state. We just could not find her. I feel so terrible for both their families over there. I'm so sorry we couldn't find her," she said.

Ms Robinson was found dead in her car in a Mt Hawthorn street less than 24 hours after her partner had died. The circumstances were not suspicious.

The couple, from Shropshire, England, had moved to Perth a year ago. They had been together since their late teens, with their neighbour describing them as "loving, bubbly, happy".

"They were wonderful people," she said.

Mr Francis was a former RAF firefighter and a keen footballer, playing second and third grade. Ms Francis was a talented photorealist graphite artist.

Her mother wrote a tribute to her daughter on social media.

"I am devastated to let everyone know that my beautiful daughter was so distraught she could not bear to live without her beloved Jase and chose to take her own life.

"My husband and I now grieve for the loss of two wonderful people that brought light to everyone's life."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14