Final flights from Melbourne expected to land today

Jetstar passengers having their body temperature checked by NSW Health at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport on July 3.

JETSTAR flight JQ466 from Melbourne is expected to land in Ballina today at 2.35pm.

The flight will mark the last direct service from the Victorian capital to the Northern Rivers for the foreseeable future.

An earlier flight from Melbourne landed in Ballina at 11.30am.

After recent lockdown restrictions in Victoria due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline cancelled all its Melbourne to Ballina flights last week after July 12.

Airline sources explained the July 12 date was decided to allow people to return to their points of origin.

A final Ballina to Melbourne flight will also depart for the local airport at 3.15pm.

Jetstar restarted its flights to Ballina on April 24.

Airport management imposed mandatory temperature testing for everyone arriving to the area, with NSW Police supporting the operations for Victorian arrivals.

The arrivals information screen at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport on July 3.

On June 19, Qantas and Jetstar announced a discounted fares sale on 200,000 seats and points offers for frequent flyers to reboot the domestic tourism industry.

The airline offered the sale on 35 routes across 15 destinations, with “10,000 fares for $19 one-way on 22 routes including Melbourne to Sydney, Sydney to Gold Coast, Melbourne to Byron Bay (Ballina), Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) and Adelaide to Cairns”.

From June 26, Victorian families on school holidays began arriving in northern NSW to mixed reactions from businesses, politicians and local governments.

The NSW Health website confirms there have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Northern NSW Local Health District in the past four week (up to July 10).

A total of 10,023 tests have been completed in that time.

Further services from Sydney and Newcastle are scheduled to arrive at the local airport today and later in the week via QantasLink, Jetstar, Rex and FlyPelican.

A Jetstar flight between Ballina and Melbourne departs from the Northern Rivers.