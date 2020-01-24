Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FUNERAL: Family and friends will farewell Donald Rabbitt today.
FUNERAL: Family and friends will farewell Donald Rabbitt today.
News

Final farewell for fallen Blackwater miner

Melanie Whiting
24th Jan 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE funeral for a Goondiwindi tyre fitter who was killed in a tragic workplace incident at a Blackwater mine will be held today.

Donald Rabbitt, 33, was fatally injured while changing a tyre and rim at Curragh mine on January 12.

Mr Rabbitt was the beloved partner of Emma-Lee, much loved son of Robin and Megan and loved brother of Brendan, Jarra, Rebecca and Ralph.

He has been described as a treasured uncle, nephew and cousin, loved by his extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of "Donnie's" life, to be held at the Goondiwindi Waggamba Community Cultural Centre, 26 Russell Street, Goondiwindi at 2pm on Friday, January 24.

The service will be followed by interment at the Goondiwindi Cemetery.

coronado global resources curragh mine donald rabbitt funerals mining mining fatality mining industry
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        premium_icon Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        News COMMUNITY-based initiative will hold its fifth event at Lennox Head on Australia Day.

        AFTERMATH: Jacaranda City lashed by damaging storm

        premium_icon AFTERMATH: Jacaranda City lashed by damaging storm

        Weather PHOTOS: Iconic suburb of Grafton ground zero in wild storm

        GOTCHA: snake caught with frog in the throat

        premium_icon GOTCHA: snake caught with frog in the throat

        News AND this slippery customer has more surprises in store – read on …

        Can’t find a place to rent? You’re not alone

        premium_icon Can’t find a place to rent? You’re not alone

        News Low vacancy rates are putting pressure on house hunters