Film, TV projects: What councils can and cannot do

A number of film projects are scheduled to shoot in the Northern Rivers.

Vehicle access on part of Norton Street and Fripp Lane, between Bentinck and Fox Streets in Ballina, will be closed and restricted to local residents for several days this month.

Ballina Shire Council confirmed the temporary closure was required for filming on April 22, 23, 26 and 27.

Detours will be available via Ross Street.

This temporary closure was approved by the Local Traffic Committee under the conditions of Traffic Control Plans and in accordance with the NSW Filming Protocol 2009.

The protocol makes it easier for filmmakers to work on locations around the state by giving all councils one set of rules for processing approvals.

According to the document, NSW councils are expected to grant approvals.

"Where appropriate, any necessary lease or licence over council owned or council controlled land for filming, unless there are exceptional circumstances," the protocol indicates.

"Some particularly sensitive community land may be exempt from filming, for example because of the presence of an item of Aboriginal significance, or because it is a critical habitat for a threatened species.

"Filming activities are allowed on community land even without express approval in the applicable plan of management."

Actors Sophie Wilde and Bebe Bettencourt play the main characters in the upcoming Stan series Eden, which filmed in Lennox Head and across the Northern Rivers last year.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Byron Bay, residents staged a protest on Tuesday morning against an announced Netflix reality series called Byron Baes.

Councils are also required to deal with community concerns by imposing conditions on approvals.

"There may be restrictions on noise or hours of operation, a requirement for environmental protection, or a requirement that the filmmakers advise neighbours about the activity," the document explains.

Information provided by production companies on applications to councils should be clear, honest and enable the council to make informed decisions.

This should include an accurate assessment of the number of vehicles and crew and realistic descriptions of activities and time frames.

Councils don't make much money from filming activities.

According to the protocol, the only council fees and charges that apply to filming are for recovery of specific council costs.

The legislation requires that fees associated with filming projects are set in a transparent manner and on a cost-reflective basis.

Fees and fee setting mechanisms in this Protocol apply to all councils unless an alternative Council protocol has been approved by the Director General.

For updates on road closures visit myroadinfo.com.au

