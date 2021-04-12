Menu
A busy coastal road will close for filming on Friday. Photo Chris Ison / Morning Bulletin
Film shoot to close popular coastal road

Cathy Adams
12th Apr 2021 11:18 AM
Parts of The Coast Rd at Lennox Head will close on Friday to allow for a film shoot.

Ballina Shire Council advises vehicle access on The Coast Rd, Lennox Head between

Skennars Head Rd (Boulder Beach roundabout) and North Creek Rd/Byron Bay Rd

roundabout will be closed for filming on Friday April 16, from 2.30pm to Saturday April 17, 3.00am.

Detours will be available via Skennars Head Road and North Creek Road.

This temporary closure for filming is approved by the Local Traffic Committee under the

conditions of Traffic Control Plans and in accordance with the NSW Filming Protocol 2009.

Pedestrian access around Pat Morton Lookout, Lennox Headland and the surrounding

shared pathways will be maintained. Pedestrian access to the beaches and coastline will

also be maintained.

Lismore Northern Star

