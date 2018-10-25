Film producers calls on locals to star as extras

AUTHENTIC SET: Flesh and Blood will heavily feature the Cracow Pub and locals, with filming set to begin on November 14.

QUIRKY country characters and vast landscapes are the norm for those living in the Burnett and Central Queensland regions, but for a producer it was the perfect setting to film a new horror-comedy.

The town of Cracow, 90 kilometres west of Eidsvold, inspired international award-winning producer Judd Tilyard and the filming of the movie Flesh and Blood will begin on November 14.

The most exciting part for our region? They are looking for locals to feature in the film as extras.

"I'd been to Cracow a few years back to check out the Cracow Hotel, owned and run by the Brophys who are actually family friends, and I was really impressed with the cinematic nature of the whole town,” Tilyard said.

"For a while I had wanted to set up a regional production company so we're setting it up in relation to this film.

"Queensland Regional Film Services will be operating out of that area to bring in films like this, engage local residents and businesses, and showcase the Australian landscape.”

Tilyard spoke to UK producer Jayne Chard a few years ago about the town of Cracow and she had a script that could be adapted to suit the location.

Alongside Director Jesse O'Brien they are bringing the script to life and want to feature authentic Australian characters from our region.

"The director is interested in the great, worn and quirky outback faces that you get out there,” Tilyard said.

"Both young and old but, because it's a town of cannibals, not too many kids.

"We're definitely trying to get that country effect.”

Tilyard said they are also looking for great attitudes as being on set isn't all fun and games.

"Ultimately it's about having people who are going to enjoy the experience,” he said.

"Often on film sets you spend a lot of time waiting around, particularly as an extra, and there's going to be a few scenes involving lots of blood and guts but the making of a film is a fun thing to be a part of.

"For people to see not just the glamour of the on-camera but also some of the behind-the-scenes and be part of a production in their own region.”

Cast and crew will also celebrate at the end of production with a wrap party.

Flesh and Blood will begin filming in Cracow on November 14. Flesh and Blood Feature Film

The film is about a brother and sister from the UK who, after their adoptive mother dies, discover that their birth mother was from Australia and come back to try and find her.

"They head to a small country town called two-heads creek where they encounter some odd locals and the town seems to have a lot of immigrants being brought in by customs,” Tilyard said.

"As time passes they discover that the locals are hiding a dark secret.

"It's very much a horror-comedy type film in the same vein as Hot Fuzz or Shaun of the Dead.”

To apply as an extra, email a photo and contact details to fleshandbloodprod@gmail.com.