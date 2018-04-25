Menu
Login
BUGLER: Legendary trumpet player Barry Stamford blew Reveille and Last Post for the 56th year in a row at Bangalow's ANZAC Day commemoration. Mr Stamford travels all the way from Bentley but has only missed one ceremony at Bangalow over the years because,
BUGLER: Legendary trumpet player Barry Stamford blew Reveille and Last Post for the 56th year in a row at Bangalow's ANZAC Day commemoration. Mr Stamford travels all the way from Bentley but has only missed one ceremony at Bangalow over the years because, "he was up chasing chooks all night." Christian Morrow
News

Fifty six ANZAC Days and still blowing strong in Bangalow

Christian Morrow
by
25th Apr 2018 1:26 PM

LEGENDARY trumpeter Barry Stamford blew Reveille and Last Post for the 56th year in row at ANZAC commemorations in Bangalow in adrizzling rain on Wednesday morning.

RAIN DOWN: Drummers Tim Burrell, Rod Black and Denis Lee lead off marchers in the ANZAC Day Parade down Byron Street in Bangalow.
RAIN DOWN: Drummers Tim Burrell, Rod Black and Denis Lee lead off marchers in the ANZAC Day Parade down Byron Street in Bangalow. Christian Morrow

One of his mates, among the crowd of around 250 in attendance, congratulated Barry on his error free performance.

"I reckon the rain must have lubricated the tubes inside you and your trumpet this year, you didn't miss a note.” he said.

Barry travels all the way from Bentley to Bangalow and has only missed one year at Bangalow.

He can't remember which year he missed but does remember it was because he was, "up all night chasing chooks.”

Mr Stamford proudly wears his father's World War Two medals on the right of his chest each year as he plays.

"I do it to honour my dad,” Mr Stamford said.

FLAGS AND ROSEMARY: Rachel Eveleigh and Emma Jeffery were selling rosemary and flags for the Bangalow RSL.
FLAGS AND ROSEMARY: Rachel Eveleigh and Emma Jeffery were selling rosemary and flags for the Bangalow RSL. Christian Morrow

Over the years he has noticed the crowds getting larger at the ANZAC commemoration.

"It was very quiet about 20 years ago but has been slowly building up to the last four years where there has been an explosion in the popularuty of the commemoration,” he said.

anzac day 2018 bangalow rsl barry stamford bentley trumpeter
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Young players to experience trip of a lifetime

    Young players to experience trip of a lifetime

    News Young Byron Bay Lennox Head league players 'shipping out' to France for Battlefields Challenge 2018.

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Movies The franchise's new instalment, Infinity War, open in cinemas today

    Double win for Byron

    Double win for Byron

    News Byron Bay do the double on Casino

    Catch up with new faces at Byron Chamber

    Catch up with new faces at Byron Chamber

    News Business Catch Up this Thursday April 26.

    Local Partners