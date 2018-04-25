Fifty six ANZAC Days and still blowing strong in Bangalow

BUGLER: Legendary trumpet player Barry Stamford blew Reveille and Last Post for the 56th year in a row at Bangalow's ANZAC Day commemoration. Mr Stamford travels all the way from Bentley but has only missed one ceremony at Bangalow over the years because, "he was up chasing chooks all night."

LEGENDARY trumpeter Barry Stamford blew Reveille and Last Post for the 56th year in row at ANZAC commemorations in Bangalow in adrizzling rain on Wednesday morning.

RAIN DOWN: Drummers Tim Burrell, Rod Black and Denis Lee lead off marchers in the ANZAC Day Parade down Byron Street in Bangalow. Christian Morrow

One of his mates, among the crowd of around 250 in attendance, congratulated Barry on his error free performance.

"I reckon the rain must have lubricated the tubes inside you and your trumpet this year, you didn't miss a note.” he said.

Barry travels all the way from Bentley to Bangalow and has only missed one year at Bangalow.

He can't remember which year he missed but does remember it was because he was, "up all night chasing chooks.”

Mr Stamford proudly wears his father's World War Two medals on the right of his chest each year as he plays.

"I do it to honour my dad,” Mr Stamford said.

FLAGS AND ROSEMARY: Rachel Eveleigh and Emma Jeffery were selling rosemary and flags for the Bangalow RSL. Christian Morrow

Over the years he has noticed the crowds getting larger at the ANZAC commemoration.

"It was very quiet about 20 years ago but has been slowly building up to the last four years where there has been an explosion in the popularuty of the commemoration,” he said.