Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
coronavirus outbreak and background red flu
coronavirus outbreak and background red flu
Health

Fifth Qld coronavirus case confirmed

by Janelle Miles, Cloe Read
7th Feb 2020 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIFTH member of a Chinese tour group has tested positive to the Wuhan coronavirus in Queensland.

The 37-year-old woman is the 15th person in Australia diagnosed with the new virus, which is concerning health authorities across the globe.

She is in isolation in the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The woman flew into the Gold Coast from Melbourne on January 27 with eight other members of the tour group.

Five of them, including an eight-year-old boy, have since tested positive to the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 28,000 people and killed more than 550.

All Queensland cases are listed as stable.

The Chinese tour group has been in quarantine since a 44-year-old male member was diagnosed on January 29.

A tourist with a mask to protect from coronavirus at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Nigel Hallett
A tourist with a mask to protect from coronavirus at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Nigel Hallett

They travelled from Wuhan, in China's central Hubei Province, via Singapore, into Melbourne, on January 22.

Most cases of the new virus have been in mainland China, where it is believed to have emerged in Wuhan, in December.

Governments worldwide are taking extraordinary measures to contain its spread.

All of Australia's 15 cases so far have originated in Wuhan, except one in NSW who had contact in China with a confirmed case Wuhan, population about 11 million.

Apart from the five cases diagnosed Queensland, four people have tested positive in Victoria, four in NSW and two in South Australia.

In Japan, hundreds of Australians are confined to their cabins on the Diamond Princess cruise ship after 20 passengers tested positive to the coronavirus.

Two Australians are among those who have been taken from the ship to hospital after contracting the virus on-board.

More than 2600 passengers and about 1000 crew members remain on the ship and are expected to have to stay on-board in mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

More Stories

Show More
australia china coronavirus editors picks health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three intriguing new exhibitions arrive in Lismore

        premium_icon Three intriguing new exhibitions arrive in Lismore

        News THE exhibitions are set to highlight local connections through contemporary art in Lismore.

        • 7th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
        PHOTOS: Heavy rain, flash flooding lashes Northern Rivers

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Heavy rain, flash flooding lashes Northern Rivers

        Weather Byron Bay has copped more than 250mm of rain

        Fishers’ warning: Abundance of deadly sea creatures

        premium_icon Fishers’ warning: Abundance of deadly sea creatures

        News ONE shot of its venom is lethal enough to kill 25 humans within minutes.

        ‘Sarah loves Mick’: Letters woman allegedly sent to Fanning

        premium_icon ‘Sarah loves Mick’: Letters woman allegedly sent to Fanning

        Crime Accused stalker allegedly sent Mick Fanning 'love letters'.