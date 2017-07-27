Fictionalised families a topic for Drewe

FESTIVAL AUTHOR: Robert Drewe will be at the Byron Bay Writer's Festival with his new book Whipbird.

THE Writer's Festival at Byron Bay is only eight more sleeps away and literary legend Robert Drewe will be there.

He will be in conversation with Geordie Williamson on Friday, August 4 and in the session Just Like Us: Creating Fictional Families with Sophie Hamley, Ashley Hay and Eka Kurniawan on Saturday, August 5.

Born in Richmond, Melbourne, he grew up in Western Australia around the Indian Ocean coast and the Swan River, settings which deeply influenced his life and work, especially his memoirs The Shark Net and Montebello.

After a short career as an award-winning journalist, at the age of 28 he turned from newspapers to fiction writing with his debut novel The Savage Crows.

His other novels include The Drowner, A Cry in the Jungle Bar, Grace, Our Sunshine and Fortune, which won the National Book Council's prize for fiction.

His short-story collections are The Bodysurfers, The Rip and The Bay of Contented Men which won a Commonwealth Writers' Prize.

His latest novel, Whipbird, published August 2017, is partly inspired by the misadventures of one of his ancestors, a teenage Irish soldier in the British Army's 40th Regiment of Foot, at the Eureka Stockade.

Whipbird is both a sharply observed, vividly imagined, satirical portrait of contemporary Australia and a modern comedy of manners.

And Robert pulls no punches.

Nothing is sacred as he takes on the mining boom and conservationists; everyone from investment bankers and real-estate agents to sea-changers and tree-changers, vegans and Paleo practitioners, First World smugness, global-warming, retirement, divorce, death, sudoko and artisan brewers. And the nonchalant disrespect and disillusionment of the young.

He explores with humour, sensitivity and a dash of the surreal, what it means to be an Australian family today, a family trying to find common ground across a blend of generations and different cultural, ethnic and religious backgrounds.

The result is exhilarating - comic, honest, sympathetic - and vastly entertaining.