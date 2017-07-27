News

Fictionalised families a topic for Drewe

27th Jul 2017 8:00 AM
FESTIVAL AUTHOR: Robert Drewe will be at the Byron Bay Writer's Festival with his new book Whipbird.
FESTIVAL AUTHOR: Robert Drewe will be at the Byron Bay Writer's Festival with his new book Whipbird. Samantha Elley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Writer's Festival at Byron Bay is only eight more sleeps away and literary legend Robert Drewe will be there.

He will be in conversation with Geordie Williamson on Friday, August 4 and in the session Just Like Us: Creating Fictional Families with Sophie Hamley, Ashley Hay and Eka Kurniawan on Saturday, August 5.

Born in Richmond, Melbourne, he grew up in Western Australia around the Indian Ocean coast and the Swan River, settings which deeply influenced his life and work, especially his memoirs The Shark Net and Montebello.

After a short career as an award-winning journalist, at the age of 28 he turned from newspapers to fiction writing with his debut novel The Savage Crows.

His other novels include The Drowner, A Cry in the Jungle Bar, Grace, Our Sunshine and Fortune, which won the National Book Council's prize for fiction.

His short-story collections are The Bodysurfers, The Rip and The Bay of Contented Men which won a Commonwealth Writers' Prize.

His latest novel, Whipbird, published August 2017, is partly inspired by the misadventures of one of his ancestors, a teenage Irish soldier in the British Army's 40th Regiment of Foot, at the Eureka Stockade.

Whipbird is both a sharply observed, vividly imagined, satirical portrait of contemporary Australia and a modern comedy of manners.

And Robert pulls no punches.

Nothing is sacred as he takes on the mining boom and conservationists; everyone from investment bankers and real-estate agents to sea-changers and tree-changers, vegans and Paleo practitioners, First World smugness, global-warming, retirement, divorce, death, sudoko and artisan brewers. And the nonchalant disrespect and disillusionment of the young.

He explores with humour, sensitivity and a dash of the surreal, what it means to be an Australian family today, a family trying to find common ground across a blend of generations and different cultural, ethnic and religious backgrounds.

The result is exhilarating - comic, honest, sympathetic - and vastly entertaining.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron bay writers festival robert drew whatson whipbird

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Best coffee in Nashua from home grown beans

Best coffee in Nashua from home grown beans

SERVING coffee made from her own home-grown beans is a great source of satisfaction for Nashua coffee farmer Michelle Clarke.

Flood payment approved for Byron Shire

IN DEEP: This car was caught in the flood in Dryden Street Byron Bay.

One-off payments of $1,000 for adults and $400 for children

Ferris Gump running bum naked across Belgium to plant trees

FERRIS GUMP: Ben Ferris about to set off on his epic run.Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News

Is this the most Byron Bay thing ever?

Action against plastic to protect the ocean

Byron Bay ocean photographer Craig Parry is cleaning up our beaches as part of the Corona and Parley global initiative.

A global initiative to fight plastic pollution

Local Partners

Guns, cash and drugs seized in bikie bust

POLICE have seized cash, a rifle scope and a small amount of drugs during a search at the home of an associate of an outlaw motorcycle gang on the North Coast.

Glitter obsession not so glitzy for the environment

Courtney Smoulden and Dylan Barker sporting some of the extensive glitter available at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.

All that glitters is not necessarily gold

The best and the weirdest: The Splendour Awards 2017

Triple J's Hack presenter Tom Tilley (left) is also the bass player for Client Liaison at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The festival may be over but the memories will last for ever.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

George RR Martin: Sxith book won't be out this year

GEORGE RR Martin has killed off your hope, as though it was a beloved character.

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has spotted her mother on Google Earth - she died in 2015

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

The Voice's Judah Kelly lays down first album in 10 days

IN TUNE: Former Ipswich resident Judah Kelly nicknamed "King Judah" won this year's series of The Voice Australia.

Judah Kelly announces national tour

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

Ultra-Modern Designer Home in Town

House 3, 1 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,280,000 to...

This superb solar passive home is the epitome of the sub-tropical North Coast lifestyle. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to town and...

NEW PRICE: $1,395,000 to $1,495,000

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,395,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Tri-Level Hideaway In Sought After Federal Village

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $1,000,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Spacious Townhouse In Prime Byron Bay Location

4/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $670,000 to...

Low maintenance and perfectly positioned, this 3 bedroom townhouse presents an excellent opportunity for young couples, smart investors and empty nesters seeking...

Stunning Architect Designed &amp; Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 UNDER OFFER

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 $950,000 to...

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block. With various indoor and outdoor...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

L101 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Rural 0 0 $1,285,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!