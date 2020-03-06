‘Fever clinics’ to assess patients in Ballina car park

Dr Christopher Jambor encouraged people not to panic and to trust that GPS and health services were prepared and ready to assist in a set protocol to keep all patients safe.

Dr Christopher Jambor encouraged people not to panic and to trust that GPS and health services were prepared and ready to assist in a set protocol to keep all patients safe.

A NORTHERN Rivers GP clinic has started using a 'fever clinic' model, where patients with respiratory illnesses are assessed by a doctor before they enter the common waiting area.

Medicos will assess possible COVID-19 patients in the car park, to protect staff and other patients from the virus outbreak.

Dr Chris Jambor confirmed Grant St Clinic had started to apply this new practice this week, and it will become the new way to deal with respiratory infections by all its doctors from Monday.

Dr Jambor is a senior GP and founder of Grant St Clinic, a visiting medical officer at Ballina District Hospital, and a member of the board of the Primary Health Care network.

The medico said the procedure treated every case as a possible COVID-19.

"Starting now, when you ring up the clinic, if you have a fever, a cough or a cold, you will be directed by the staff to come and park in the clinic's carpark area, stay in your car, phone the surgery when you are here," he said.

"Then the doctor will call you once it's your turn and take your story.

"The doctor then will work out if it's likely that you may be carrying the COVID-19, then the doctor will come out to the carpark and see you in the car, and if the doctor feels that you are at risk, the doctor will put on a mask, gown, gloves and the full personal protective equipment."

Dr Jambor said the idea was to protect patients with other illnesses.

"We want you to stay in the car until the doctor has ensured you are not a risk to anybody else," he said.

"We are trying to contain this virus, but we need to do it now, and we need people to understand this is what we are doing now, so that there is no fear and pandemonium when the virus hits."

The medico said he will be meeting GPs from other clinics to share their idea, and Grant St Clinic will be printing pamphlets for patients to read.

"The idea is that nobody is being turned away and everyone is protected," he said.

"We are having meeting with other surgeries, so that everybody is starting to look at doing the same thing, because it's the only safe way to stop the spread of this virus," he said.

The North Coast Primary Health Network said there was no current directive to set up flu clinics at GPs.

A spokesperson from the network said Mid and Northern NSW GP practices were being directed to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners pandemic flu kit.

"In-line with their pandemic planning guidelines, there is currently no directive to establish flu clinics at GP locations," the spokesperson said.

"Establishing flu clinics are a strategy designed to help reduce the spread of infection in the community by keeping potentially infectious patients separate from other patients. The aim of flu clinics is to enhance rapid access for patients to clinical diagnosis and specimen collection.

"As the situation evolves, and if flu clinics are required, they will be coordinated and run by local health districts."

The spokesperson said that where GPs have decided to adopt separation measures for triage, such as reviewing patients with fever and respiratory symptoms in a separate location, these are precautionary measures," they said.

"People experiencing symptoms of a viral illness are being asked to call ahead to your general practice. You may be asked to access the practice in a different way, such as staying in your car, depending on the nature of your symptoms and history.

"This is likely to become 'normal' practice as we come into the 2020 flu season combined with the evolving nature of COVID-19."

A dedicated webpage is being updated daily: https://ncphn.org.au/coronavirus-information