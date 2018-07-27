Festival will bring music stars to Mullumbimby

Australian hip hop artist Thando was born in Zimbabwe and lives in Melbourne.

Australian hip hop artist Thando was born in Zimbabwe and lives in Melbourne. Wilson Liew

ON a music market obsessed with online success and ticket sales, Mullum Music Festival has unveiled a second announcement his its 2018 line up that privileges the music, its quality and diversity.

Highlights of the second announcement are:

1. Thando:

Australian hip hop artist Thando was born in Zimbabwe and lives in Melbourne. Vito Mirr

After hitting high notes at Bello Music Festival and participating as a back up vocalist for Sampa the Great at Splendour in the Grass, Thando is set to come back with her own show after her latest show in Byron Bay was one of the music highlights of the year.

Thando Sikwila is an Australian singer, songwriter and actor born in Zimbabwe and based in Melbourne.

Audiences may remember her as a contestant in The Voice Australia Season 3, and for playing Effie White in Australia's first professional production of Dreamgirls in 2015.

In 2016, Thando released her debut EP Digital Love Letters, and went on to win the Solo Vocalist of the Year award at the Afro Australian Movie and Music Awards.

Read more about Thando here.

2. William Crighton:

ON STAGE: Australian singer songwriter William Crighton playing at Bluesfest Byron Bay 2018. RENAE SAXBY

Here is an artist that delivers incredible lyrics and fantastic music with a passion we haven't seen on stage for a while. He sings about priests that have sinned, about family and love, about things that makes us feel alive.

Crighton offered a couple of fantastic sets at Bluesfest 2018, and recently released his new album, Empire.

The musician said to The Northern Star last May that Empire offers a number of different feelings.

"There are moments in this album that were uncomfortable to write because I was looking at my history in the face and my life and asking myself some hard questions, but on the flip side, there are songs of happiness and morning songs that are very joyous.

"The album is a journey, it was a journey to write and it's a journey to listen to."

The album also offers some songs co-written with his wife Julieanne, or Jules as he calls her, so audiences get to hear some points of view that reflect their creativity as a couple.

3. Ben Ottewell:

English singer-songwriter Benjamin 'Ben' Ottewell is one of the three lead singers of the English indie rock band Gomez. Contributed

He may be famous for his band Gomez (can you believe it's been 20 years since they released Bring It On?), but Ben Ottewell has been back to our patch many times showing off his solo music.

Benjamin Joseph Ottewell was the recipient of the Mercury Music Award Prize in 1998, and is well known for his deep, raspy voice and gravelly baritone.

In 2017 he released A Man Apart, his third solo album.

Speaking to relix.com, he reflected about the record's title.

"It could refer to my solo career away from Gomez, or to the crazy populist politics demagogues and thugs that seem to rule our world right now," he said.

"Or it could simply refer to a broken man; someone who has fallen apart...

"Most of these songs were written before the Brexit vote but it would have been hard not to reference the Brexit and Trump debacles in some way. I live in Brighton and frankly we're all scared shitless. I've got a lot of friends who are European immigrants and it's a very strange and uncertain time for them."

Other artists announced were Oahu's Mike Love, Gabriella Cohen, Darwin's Caiti Baker, singer songwriter Lior, Sydney based quintet Tangents, tropical ambassador Bobby Alu, Lismore nu-soul and jazz band Ladyslug, funky eight-piece soul queens The Mamas, and Sydney's New Orleans-style big brass band Low Down Riders, Mike Love (US), The Cartridge Family, Georgia Fields, Buddy (US), Dao Of Dylan, Old Man River, Uncomfortable Science, The Wanderers, Tullara, Naga Buah Cecilia Brandolini and Brekky Boy.