Festival site gives patch of land to neighbouring nature reserve

North Byron Parklands has given a patch of land to Billinudgel Nature Reserve (marked in red).

AN AREA of ecologically valuable land has been given to Billinudgel Nature Reserve by the owners of North Byron Parklands.

North Byron Parklands, home to Splendour in the Grass and the NSW leg of The Falls Festival, have given more than 37.15ha to land to the reserve.

The Billinudgel Nature Reserve was established in 1996, is managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and is adjacent to the parklands.

The parklands team and National Parks have worked on a number of joint projects, including removing stock fences, controlling exotic weeds and planting new habitat.

It had been a longer-term commitment of the parklands to give back some valuable forest blocks to increase the size of the nature reserve.

It took time to survey the land, apply for boundary adjustments and lodge new land titles, but that’s now been completed.

Parklands general manager Mat Morris said more than 14 per cent of the site’s 254ha had been dedication to National Parks.

“This land (37.15ha) will increase the total size of the Billinudgel Nature Reserve by more than five per cent,” he said.

“Parklands has spent over ten years revegetating some of these lands.

“What was once open cattle pasture is now complex native forests.

“The majority of the land now dedicated to NPWS is well-established mature forest, immediately adjacent to the Billinudgel Nature Reserve”.

NPWS area manager for Tweed Byron, Sue Walker, welcomed the addition.

“The new areas demonstrate the outcomes of a positive relationship and are welcome,” Ms Walker said.

“They provide important habitat for a wide range of species.

“The addition helps improve Billinudgel Nature Reserve which protects large tracts of natural lowland coastal vegetation and supports a wide range of fauna and flora including

rare, threatened, significant and migratory species.”

North Byron Parklands will continue to revegetate previously degraded cattle-grazing country beside the nature reserve and continues to employ a team of local bush regenerators on a weekly basis, as it has done so for the past decade.