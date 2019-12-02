Festival is a cheesy pop-lover’s dream

Members of band Pussycat Dolls from reality TV show Pussycat Dolls Present: Search for the New Doll.

Cheesy early noughties pop lovers rejoice: The So Pop festival returns to our shores in 2020, with a massive line-up headlined by one very big, newly-reformed girl group.

A decade after they split, Don't Cha hitmakers the Pussycat Dolls have reformed, and will head up the arena tour, taking place next April.

The Pussycat Dolls are back, 10 years after an acrimonious split. Picture: Invision/AP

Also on the bill alongside Nicole Scherzinger and co.: British group Steps, responsible for hits like 5,6,7,8, Tragedy and One For Sorrow in the late 90s. The five-piece reformed to huge success a few years ago in their native UK, but this will be their first Australian visit since their reunion.

Former teen heart-throb Jesse McCartney's on the bill, so expect to hear his 2004 number one smash single Beautiful Soul (who knows, he may even sing the Leona Lewis hit Bleeding Love - after all, he wrote it).

Tragedy! No, it’s Steps

The always-excellent Sophie Ellis-Bextor's also on the bill, and given the festival expect a set heavy on her early pop hits like Get Over You and the ubiquitous Murder On the Dancefloor, rather than her most recent folky material.

Expect a short but hit-filled set from Irish pop star Samantha Mumba, who gifted the world just one album 20 years ago but stuffed it full of bangers: Gotta Tell You! Body 2 Body! Always Come Back To Your Love!

Shrek soundtrackers Smash Mouth, Sexy Eyes singer Whigfield, pop-trance outfit Alice Deejay and Reel 2 Real (of I Like To Move It fame) will all perform as well. Here's all the info you need:

SO POP LINE-UP:

THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS

STEPS

JESSE McCARTNEY

SMASH MOUTH

SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR

ALICE DJ

WHIGFIELD

REEL 2 REAL

SAMANTHA MUMBA

+ SPECIAL GUEST DJ TIGERLILY (AU ONLY)

& RESIDENT DJ ROJDAR

D ates:

Wednesday 22 April - RAC Arena | Perth

Friday 24 April - Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane

Saturday 25 April - Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney

Tuesday 28 April - Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide

Thursday 30 April - Melbourne Arena | Melbourne

Saturday 2 May - Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Sunday 3 May - Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ

Tickets are on sale Monday 9 December via Frontier Touring.