Police officers from Liberty, Missouri, on duty. Clay County Sheriff's Office
Offbeat

Felon caught after loud fart

by Staff writers
14th Jul 2019 1:26 PM

Police in Clay County, Missouri, apprehended a wanted felon after he farted so loudly he gave away his hiding spot.

"If you've got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you're definitely having a sh*t day," the county sheriff's office tweeted.

"The person was arrested over the weekend on a Clay County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance," they later added.

The sheriff's office also commended local police for "using their senses to sniff him out".

The incident happened in Liberty, Missouri, about 25kms northwest of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reported that the man's identity has not been released.

Twitter users had a field day with the report, with one respondent claiming that a criminal who had been arrested in West Virginia had an assault charge added to his rap sheet after he farted on purpose in the presence of police.

