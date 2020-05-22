Menu
Zali Ledek, 6, rugs up for the cold weather that's hit. Pics Adam Head
Weather

Feels like 5C! How cold is it at your place?

JASMINE BURKE
22nd May 2020 9:30 AM

BRRRRR it's cold in here!

Northern Rivers residents are experiencing the brunt of a cold front this morning as temperatures plummet.

The temperatures arn't too out of the ordinary for this time of year, but the apparent temperatures are much, much lower.

To give you an idea, Byron Bay temps now is 13.9C, but it feels like 5.9C.

How cold does it feel at your place at 9.20am today?

Byron Bay - 5.9C

Ballina - 7.2C

Lismore - 8.4C

Casino - 5.9C

The Bureau of Meteorology said the conditions are due to a "complex low pressure system which is deepening off the southern and central New South Wales coast in the wake of a cold front, bringing cool, wet and windy conditions to parts of the east".

"This low is expected to linger offshore for a number of days affecting the state's weather, before a high pressure ridge takes over at the start of next week.

"Depending on the intensity and movement of this low, there is potential for some coastal areas, particularly central parts, to experience severe weather in the form of heavy rain, vigorous winds and large surf."

bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather weather forecast
Lismore Northern Star

