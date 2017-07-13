Feedback vital for forming Byron Shire's future

Byron Shire Council is calling for more feedback about its draft rural planning strategy.

FEEDBACK from the Byron Shire community has been labelled vital for the development of the council's revised draft Byron Shire Rural Land Use Strategy.

The public exhibition period has been extended by the council to enable increased input to help shape the final plan.

The closing date for submissions is now July 24.

Byron Shire Council's acting director sustainable environment and economy, Sharyn French said the revised draft Strategy provides a strategic framework to guide future land zoning, protection and development of rural lands over the next 20 years.

"The draft Rural Land Use Strategy aims to find a balance between protecting our environmental values, ensuring our agricultural industries are viable and preserving lifestyle for families and communities," she said.

"Our primary focus is ensuring the Byron Shire remains a special place to live and work," Ms French said.

The Strategy recognises the potential for infill housing within the R5 rural residential zones and identifies two possible rural residential sites at Myocum and Wilsons Creek.

These sites have a potential yield of between 40-75 dwellings.

The Rural Land Use Strategy will be delivered via a set of actions which identify how the council can act, inform, guide and lead over the next decade to build upon the strength of existing communities and ensure a balance between the rural environment, economy, living arrangements and infrastructure services.

"We want to deliver a well-balanced rural land use strategy and it is vital that people give us feedback so we have extended the date for people to be able to make submissions," Ms French said.