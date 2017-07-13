News

Feedback vital for forming Byron Shire's future

13th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Byron Shire Council is calling for more feedback about its draft rural planning strategy.
Byron Shire Council is calling for more feedback about its draft rural planning strategy. DarrenTierney

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FEEDBACK from the Byron Shire community has been labelled vital for the development of the council's revised draft Byron Shire Rural Land Use Strategy.　

The public exhibition period has been extended by the council to enable increased input to help shape the final plan.

The closing date for submissions is now July 24.

Byron Shire Council's acting director sustainable environment and economy, Sharyn French said the revised draft Strategy provides a strategic framework to guide future land zoning, protection and development of rural lands over the next 20 years.

"The draft Rural Land Use Strategy aims to find a balance between protecting our environmental values, ensuring our agricultural industries are viable and preserving lifestyle for families and communities," she said.

"Our primary focus is ensuring the Byron Shire remains a special place to live and work," Ms French said.

The Strategy recognises the potential for infill housing within the R5 rural residential zones and identifies two possible rural residential sites at Myocum and Wilsons Creek.

These sites have a potential yield of between 40-75 dwellings.

The Rural Land Use Strategy will be delivered via a set of actions which identify how the council can act, inform, guide and lead over the next decade to build upon the strength of existing communities and ensure a balance between the rural environment, economy, living arrangements and infrastructure services.

"We want to deliver a well-balanced rural land use strategy and it is vital that people give us feedback so we have extended the date for people to be able to make submissions," Ms French said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron shire council northern rivers development northern rivers rural rural land use strategy

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
West Byron DA considered 'unprofessional'

West Byron DA considered 'unprofessional'

A HEALTHY number of residents attended Byron Shire Council's extraordinary meeting last Thursday.

Council issue? Now it's much easier to Report it

DON'T IGNORE IT, REPORT IT: A new online service with Byron Council makes it easier to report issues such as rubbish.

New service is easier for people to get in touch with Byron Council

Birth tree dug up and stolen by heartless thieves

Renata Sbaraglia and Samuel Witham with their daughter Olivia at the event of the birth tree planting, that has now been stolen.

A birth tree stolen has devastated a young couple

Son of late cyclist blames killer roads

Byron Shire resident Colin Hadwell was fatally injured in a cycling crash on Monday.

Son of late cyclist says unsafe road conditions to blame for death

Local Partners

Teen dealer ‘sucked into the world of drugs’: Solicitor

CONVICTED drug dealer Flynn Brown’s solicitor has said the teenager was “incredibly fortunate” to have escaped jail.

Important lessons when teaching teens good money habits

Putting away a bit away, over a long time is the key to building wealth. Sit down with your teenager and show them the power of compounding. PHOTO: AAP

Wealth experts detail financial skills that teenagers should learn

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

Dandyman has a snazztastic new show

STAR: Byron Shire's Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker).

Daniel Oldaker is back to local stages with a brand new show

What's on the big screen this week

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in the music-driven action film Baby Driver and Nicole Kidman enchants in The Beguiled.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

Nicole Kidman in a scene from the movie The Beguiled.

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, spellbinding Kidman makes up for.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction Pending

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 $1,250,000 to...

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town center...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!