Federal Loves Refugees homestay host training

LOCAL refugee support group Federal Loves Refugees (FLR) hosts asylum seekers and refugees from Brisbane in the community for weekend stays.

Locals wanting help with the cause and host refugees need to attend homestay training, which is held annually and will be taking place from 10am-12noon this Saturday at Federal Hall.

The speaker for this training session will be Beata from Romero Place in Brisbane who will speak about The Romero Centre, where much of what FLR raise is donated.

The Romero Centre, operated as a not for profit by the Brisbane Congregation of the Sisters of Mercy Community Services (MCS) provides practical support, participation and engagement to asylum seekers and refugees residing in the Greater Brisbane area to alleviate the challenges they face in their journey for safety and resettlement.

They offer different programs, advocate for disadvantaged individuals and communities, create awareness for the host community about the refugees and asylum seekers' current situation.

The Romero Centre also does case coordination for our clients who have multiple needs such as legal, financial, emotional, social, family issues.

Those attending this weekend will also hear from Lel D'aegher, one of Federal Loves Refugees Homestay hosts, who will tell share her experiences as a host.

Contact Federal Loves Refugees at: federallovesrefugees@yahoo.com