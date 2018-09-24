Federal Landcare group established

THE newly established Federal Landcare group will bring community members together to work towards protecting and restoring the area's biodiversity and environmental values.

President Angus Underwood said Federal had many creeks, areas of rainforest and wildlife population that needed support, including a local koala population that relied on habitat throughout the village and beyond.

"There is an increase in population and development which have potential impacts to our environmental and Federal Landcare provides an opportunity for the community to come together and protect our high conservation value areas,” he said.

The group's key objectives are to bring the community together to: improve the management of native vegetation and creeks on public land; support landholders in rural areas to improve their land management practices and restore high conservation value areas; and increase community education and awareness about values and threats to biodiversity and how everyone can help in protecting these areas.

Follow the Federal Landcare Group on Facebook or send an email to: federallandcare@gmail.com.